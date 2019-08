The Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) cricket players celebrating after beating Raffles Institution by 40 runs in the Schools National C Division final at the Ceylon Sports Club yesterday. Captain Pranav Nitin (67) and Thiyanesh (19) put on a third-wicket partnership of 90 runs as ACS(I) posted a commanding 148-4 in 20 overs, with RI managing only 108-7 in reply. The title marked a hat-trick of school cricket triumphs for ACS(I) after winning the A and B divisions in April and May.