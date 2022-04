After three straight runners-up finishes, Crescent Girls’ School finally claimed the national B Division hockey title yesterday, beating CHIJ St Theresa’s Convent (STC) 2-1 in a penalty shoot-out. The match at Sengkang Hockey Stadium had ended 1-1 in regulation. Crescent’s Chloe Loh and STC’s Sanjana Vivekanadan were the scorers. This was Crescent Girls’ first championship since 2014 while STC were the 2017 winners.