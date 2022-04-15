Cedar's late game plan pays off

The plan was afoot the day before the C Division girls' 3,000m final, as the trio from Cedar Girls' Secondary School, Lim Suang Kee, Tabitha Ng and Ruth Lee, devised one to finish in the top three.

And it paid off for them at the National School Games (NSG) Track and Field Championships yesterday as Suang Kee finished first in 12min 39.15sec, ahead of Tabitha (12:41.01) and Ruth (12:43.24).

Sherniz Chu of CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School completed the podium, ending fourth in 12:47.08 at the Bukit Gombak Stadium.

The Cedarians started the race well and kept to their game plan, which involved Tabitha overtaking the leader after 1,000m while her teammates kept close to box out their rival.

While Suang Kee and Ruth briefly dropped behind Tabitha and Sherniz later in the race, a last-lap burst of energy saw them surging past Sherniz to finish 1-2-3.

Tabitha, 13, said: "If (Sherniz) was too slow, she would be overtaken, but if she ran too fast, she would get tired faster. We did our best to maintain our speed and we could see what she was doing so we knew how fast to go."

Suang Kee was pleased that their plan worked.

"This makes it harder for the others to overtake us and although it was a bit confusing at the start and we only got to try it last night (during training), we pulled it off quite well," said the 13-year-old.

Tabitha, a Secondary 1 student, said: "I was overjoyed (when NSG was confirmed) this year because I like racing against other people from other schools and getting to learn new things from them."

Hwa Chong Institution's Jacob Tan, who won the A Division boys' 1,500m, was also pleased to be back racing after missing out on the B Division because of the pandemic.

He clocked 4:24.27, just ahead of Anglo-Chinese Junior College's Lim Wei Feng (4:24.95). Darrell Leow of Catholic Junior College (4:26.02) and Millennia Institute's Pranav Manimurugan 4:26.22 were third and fourth respectively.

Jacob, 17, said: "The past two years have been a very uncertain period so to be able to have the chance to win this medal is amazing.

"It was difficult to get yourself to train hard when there have been no competitions but my coach and teammates did a good job of motivating one another through this hard period."

Wei Feng, 18, was disappointed to narrowly miss out on the gold but said he will now aim to win the 800m next week.

In the day's other finals, Reuben Loke (10:36.50) and Ferrell Lee (4:21.70) of Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) won the C Division boys' 3,000m and B Division 1,500m respectively. Isabel Tong of St Nicholas won the B Division girls' 3,000m in 11:44.36, while Victoria Junior College's Faith Zhen Ford won the A Division girls' 1,500m in 5:07.82.

Watch the National School Games live at https://go.gov.sg/nsg2022