Bowling: One-two finish for Singapore in Asian School Championships girls' singles

SINGAPORE - Fine performances from Singapore youth bowlers Shin Zong Yi and Arianne Tay saw them sweep the top two positions in the girls' singles at the 19th Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Taichung, Taiwan, on Tuesday (Oct 2).

Zong Yi, 15, put together a six-game total pinfall of 1,292 which included a perfect 300 in her final game. She was sixth in the same event last year.

Team-mate Arianne, 14, was 11 pins behind on 1,281.

Four Singaporeans finished in the top 10 with Quek Lu Yi (1,217) sixth and Arianne's older sister Arielle (1,212) seventh.

The boys' singles was won by Japan's Genki Hayashi (1,460). Owen Wong (1,307) was the Republic's top performer and finished sixth.

The tournament runs until next Monday with the doubles, team and Masters events still to come.

A total of 56 boys and 48 girls from eight Asian federations are taking part.