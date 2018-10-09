Bowlers end Asian Schools with two more golds

Singapore's bowlers concluded the Asian Schools Tenpin Bowling Championships in Chinese Taipei with two golds on the tournament's last day yesterday.

Quek Lu Yi won her second individual gold of the competition after emerging victorious in the step-ladder final of the girls' Masters with 430 pinfalls.

Compatriot Eugene Yeo won the boys' Masters with 421 pinfalls to secure his first gold of the tournament.

The 14-year-old Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student had also won a silver with Xavier Teo in the boys' doubles and two bronzes (boys' all events and boys' team) during the Oct 1-8 competition.

He said: "I was focusing on playing aggressively, giving 110 per cent and never backing down from the pressure.

"It's just one shot so I told myself I had to make it the best."

Lu Yi, who won the girls' all events title, was pleased to have done well.

"I told myself that I just had to give my very best, remain calm, think about the process and, most importantly, enjoy every game," said the 16-year-old Singapore Sports School student.

"I was pretty nervous in my second game of the step-ladder (finals) because I really wanted that gold medal and I knew I was leading my opponent by 40 pins.

"I was a little affected by the loud cheering, but I kept telling myself not to let it affect me."

Singapore's total medal haul from the competition is two golds, one silver and three bronzes - only medals won by A teams count towards the overall medal tally. The two golds were Shin Zong Yi's girls' singles title and Eugene's gold.

The Republic finished second in the medal table, behind Japan (2-2-1). In addition to Lu Yi's girls' Masters gold, Singapore's B team members also delivered three golds, two silvers and a bronze.

A total of 56 boys and 48 girls from eight Asian federations competed at the tournament.