Black and white colours criteria

Student-athletes whose sports are not contested at this year's National School Games (NSG) will not be eligible for the Singapore Schools Sports Council (SSSC) Colours Awards, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong in a parliamentary written reply yesterday.

However, those who are representing the Singapore Schools sports teams or the state through the Singapore National Olympic Council, Singapore Disability Sports Council, national sports associations or SSSC at major Games can still be nominated.

Mr Wong was responding to a question by Nominated MP Mark Chay on how students whose sports are not offered at the NSG will be awarded co-curricular activity (CCA) points and National Colours Awards.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's NSG, which started in March, features only 12 of the Games' 29 sports across the A, B and Senior Divisions.

Sports like athletics, swimming, basketball, football and netball are among the 17 disciplines that were omitted from the Ministry of Education's approved list.

The NSG has been suspended from May 8-30 as part of the Government's stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Wong explained in the written reply that those whose sports were not contested at this year's NSG will not be eligible for the award as the qualifying criteria is to achieve a top-four placing at the competition.

But he added that students who were selected to represent their school in any of the annual school competition's 29 sports will be accorded the same recognition for school representation and credited with CCA achievement "to ensure that no student would be disadvantaged".

Although the competition was axed last year for the first time in its 61-year history owing to the pandemic, 309 student-athletes were recognised for their sporting achievements and good character at the 50th SSSC Colours Awards.

Winners were selected based on their performances in competitions prior to the pandemic, such as the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Participation and achievements at external events were also considered in previous editions of the award.

At the NSG opening ceremony in March, Mr Wong had said that more sports may be included later this year with more people getting vaccinated and if the Covid-19 situation remains under control.

The C and Junior Divisions are expected to resume in Term 3, which starts on June 28. The list of sports involved will be announced later.