Bartley top in futsal event

Bartley Secondary School beat Whitley Secondary 3-0 at Our Tampines Hub yesterday to claim the inaugural FAS-Singapore Pools Inter-School Futsal Challenge (ISFC) Under-14 tournament, which was contested by 40 teams from 35 schools. Bendemeer Secondary finished third after a 3-1 win over Hougang Secondary, who made it to a football semi-final for the first time. The ISFC is Singapore's largest school futsal tournament organised for the U-10 and U-14 age groups and is supported by Singapore Pools and the Ministry of Education.