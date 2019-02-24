Athletics: Singapore Sports School win eighth overall title in nine years at SPH Schools Relay Championships

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports School (SSP) retained their SPH Schools Relay Championships overall crown at the Bishan Stadium on Sunday (Feb 24).

They topped the standings of the two-day meet with 120 points, finishing ahead of Raffles Institution (RI) on 109. Nanyang Girls High and Dunman High shared third place after both schools finished with 59 points.

It was SSP's eighth overall title in nine years. They had regained the championship crown last year after RI snapped their six-year winning streak in 2017.

Clifton Dragon, SSP's assistant director of sports, said: "We're very happy. The kids worked very hard to prepare for this competition and the (upcoming) National Schools Championships.

"This meet is a chance for our student-athletes to bond, because relays are all about team spirit and togetherness."

Now into its 27th year, the 2019 SPH Schools Relay Championships featured a total of 32 schools.