Athletics: Nanyang Girls win 4x800m at SPH Schools Relay C'ships despite hiccup

SINGAPORE - The Nayang Girls High School B Division 4x800m relay team were beaming with confidence when they arrived for the first day of the SPH Schools Relay Championships at Bishan Stadium on Saturday (Feb 23).

The girls thought that they would make it to the podium with ease, until one of their runners vomited right before the race.

Coach Tan Yew Ling had no choice but to field reserve runner Lau Shen-I instead, with the rest looking unsure as they took their places on the track.

Despite the hiccup, the Nanyang girls won the race in 10 minutes 57.93 seconds, while the Singapore Sports School (SSP) (11:18.89) and National Junior College (11:25.57) were second and third respectively.

"Before the competition, we told the girls that the reserve runner is as good as the main one so they have to be mentally prepared and ready for the competition too," said Tan.

The 15-year-old Shen-I felt scared about the last-minute change.

"I didn't feel prepared but I'm proud of the team for coming in first despite the change," she said.

Tan added: "I told her that competition is not just about winning. Often, there will be obstacles and challenges ahead of us. We just have to take up the challenge and try to deliver our best; and she did."

Nanyang also won the B Division girls 4x200m relay in 1:45.44, and was second in the C Division girls 4x800m race, and third in the C Division 4x200m event.

SSP was the biggest winners on Saturday, clinching five gold medals from 12 events. The two-day meet ends Sunday.

WINNERS

4x800m

C Boys: Singapore Sports School (SSP), 10:07.95

B Boys: SSP, 8:38.37

A Boys: National JC (NJC), 9:07.25

C Girls: SSP, 10:39.93

B Girls: Nanyang Girls High School (NYGH), 10:57.93

A Girls: NJC, 11:17.72

4x200m

C Boys: SSP, 1:37.63

B Boys: SSP, 1:35.03

A Boys: Raffles Institution (RI), 1:34.62

C Girls: CHIJ St Nicholas Girls, 1:52.63

B Girls: NYGH, 1:45.44

A Girls: RI, 1:51.50