Athletics: Raffles Institution's Grace Shani Anthony wins schools A division 200m title

SINGAPORE - She won the Schools National B Division girls' 200m title in a personal best (PB) timing of 26.00sec in 2017 and was set to compete in the A Division the following year.

But Grace Shani Anthony was then forced out of action for almost a year, after a car accident in December 2017, when she was on holiday in California.

The Raffles Institution student returned to the track only in October 2018, and made up for lost time on Monday (March 25) when she won the A Division girls' 200m title at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium, with a timing of 26.09sec.

Diane Pragasam of Singapore Sports School (SSP) was second (26.96sec) while Kathya Kodikara of Victoria Junior College finished third (27.00sec).

"I'm happy with the win and I'm really grateful for all the support I received from my coaches, family and friends," said the 18-year-old Grace who declined to comment on her accident as legal proceedings are taking place.

Her coach Melvin Tan dubbed the win a "great comeback" for Grace.

"It was a bit difficult for her getting back into training because it was more of overcoming a mental barrier and the trauma she went through.

"Before this, she was a bit fearful that things may go wrong and the injury may recur. It was important to get her confidence back to really start racing and pushing at 100 per cent again.

"Her timing is very close to her PB so that's a good sign. She's very talented... so I hope she will continue (racing) and hopefully one day she will don the national colours and shine for Singapore," said Tan, who is also the national women's relay coach.

Meanwhile, Bernice Liew of Nanyang Girls' High took home the B Division girls' 200m title in 26.02sec, a 0.03sec improvement from her semi-final timing two weeks ago.

The 16-year-old finished ahead of SSP's Thaarani Sivakumar (26.34sec) and Choo Hui Xin of Cedar Girls (26.57).

But Bernice was slightly disappointed she did not better her PB of 25.81sec.

"There was additional pressure after winning the semi-final but I tried to calm myself down and told myself that I can't let my efforts go to waste.

"Because if I'm tense, I tend to tighten my whole body and I won't be able to relax and run properly.

"It was a tough season with injury so all the support I had from my friends, coaches, teachers and physiotherapist really helped me get through the season," said Bernice who just recovered from a lower back injury.

Also, Hwa Chong Institution's Amanda Woo clinched the A Division girls' 400m hurdles gold with a PB of 1min 05.96sec.

Said the 18-year-old: "In a way, it felt like everything boiled down to this race because it's the last individual one I'll run for schools nationals so I was hoping to hit a timing that was closer to the record (of 1:05.35sec).

"But I'm thankful it's over and that it's an ending that I'm happy with because I gave it the best I could."

SSP's Palada Tang was second with 1:10.95, ahead Theresa Lam of National Junior College who ran 1:11.99.