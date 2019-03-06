Arielle rues the big one that got away

She won the all-events title on the last day of the Schools National B Division bowling championships, adding to her singles gong earlier in the tournament.

Methodist Girls' School (MGS) bowler Arielle Tay should be over the moon with her achievements but, instead, she cut a disappointed figure at Orchid Country Club's Orchid Bowl yesterday.

"My main goal before the competition was to win the overall schools title with my teammates because it's our last year (in this tournament)," said the 16-year-old, who clinched the all-events title with a 3,488-pinfall total.

"Even though I won the singles and all-events titles, there's still a part of me that feels slightly disappointed."

With 13,274 points, defending champions MGS relinquished their overall title to the Singapore Sports School (SSP, 13,283 points) by just nine pinfalls yesterday, after SSP won the quartet title, in addition to the doubles gold they won earlier in the tournament.

Said SSP's Mandy Koh, who was part of the winning quartet (4,582 total): "I'm really happy that we won... I feel that we deserved it because we trained very hard for this.

"We really put in a lot of effort and this is a well-deserved trophy (for the overall title)."

On the quartet title, the 15-year-old added: "I'm ecstatic that we won. I feel that we really deserved it because at the start, we had many problems such as friendship problems, but we went through them together as a team and came out champions.

"After our first game yesterday, when some of us bowled badly, we just cheered each other on loudly.

"It was then that we came together and bonded and got this title."

SSP also won the overall boys' title with a 14,117 total yesterday, after relinquishing the mantle to Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) last year.

ACS(I) (13,970 points) and Maris Stella High School (13,531 points) were second and third respectively.

Also, ACS(I) won the boys' doubles and quartet golds with 2,411 and 4,708 pinfalls respectively.

Said SSP's Irfan Hamed, who won the singles and all-events titles, and had a perfect game last week: "I felt overwhelmed after the singles and I got a bit big-headed because people around me started talking about my perfect game and how I'm going to shoot another and that got into my head.

"But my coaches told me to shut all of that out and that helped me clear my mind and achieve all this.

"I'm not disappointed that we didn't get a clean sweep because we won the overall title and that's the most important because it meant that all of us had a trophy to bring home."