ACS(I) bounce back to clinch doubles gold

Having claimed the quartet and team titles at last year's National School Games (NSG), Anglo-Chinese School's (Independent) bowlers went into this year's competition with the aim of sweeping all the B Division boys' events.

The weight of expectation proved too much to handle, however, and their campaign got off to a disappointing start in the singles event earlier this week, when they missed out on a medal.

But they regrouped ahead of yesterday's doubles and put up an improved performance which saw Mike Ong and Zephyr Liew clinch the gold medal at the SuperBowl Mount Faber at Safra.

They felled 2,556 pins, ahead of Westwood Secondary School's Athan Lim and Chan Jia Wei (2,544) and Maris Stella High School's Ting Yu Cong and Ian Wong (2,517).

Mike, 16, said: "We didn't do so well on the first day in the singles. We took it as a learning experience and we came back stronger today.

"We were nervous going into the singles event. We had a lot of expectations going in on Tuesday as compared to today. I told the team and myself to go in with no expectations and do the best we can."

Zephyr, 16, attributed their victory - a nerve-racking end to the six-game round that saw the title decided in the last frame - to the backing of their teammates, coaches and teachers.

After a less-than-ideal outing in the singles, the Secondary 4 student said their WhatsApp group chat was filled with messages of encouragement. He added: "With that support, today we felt way more calm and did better. Staying calm on the lanes is a lot more important than trying to force it."

Their coach Billy Choo was proud of the resilience that his charges showed, saying: "They really worked as a team and I'm very pleased with that. After our first event, we didn't perform up to our expectations but they didn't give up and continued to work very hard."

In the girls' doubles, the podium was filled by Singapore Sports School (SSP) bowlers.

Lim Shi En and Ashley Lok claimed the title with 2,427 pinfalls, followed by Anna Fong and Felicia Leong (2,390) and Hazel Tan and Nur Irdina Hazly (2,372).

Ashley, 16, said: "It was a really tough fight, especially since I was slightly demoralised after (finishing fifth in) the singles event. But we fought till the end. I'm really proud that we did not give up even though we struggled halfway through."

Shi En, also 16, felt that staying positive even when things were not going her way was key.

"Even if I did badly, I cannot affect all my teammates on the lanes. Whatever the outcome may be or whether we are in the top position, I did my best," said the Secondary 4 student, who also won the singles gold with 1,291 pinfall earlier this week. Tanjong Katong Girls' School's Meagan Tan (1,275) was second while Nur Irdina took the bronze (1,270).

SSP's Ryan Goi won the boys' singles with a score of 1,346 pinfalls, followed by Catholic High School's Jalen Loh (1,344) and Temasek Junior College's Owen Ang (1,339).