Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) retained their Schools National B Division cricket title after defeating Raffles Institution by eight wickets in yesterday's final at Dempsey cricket field. Neil Karnik of ACS (I) claimed five wickets for just 11 runs as RI were bowled out for 106 in 19.4 overs, with Hussein Sofwan top scoring on 19 and Abdul Rahim on 18. Manish Karthik was 46 not out and Neil also unbeaten on 24 as ACS (I) reached their target easily in 16.4 overs.