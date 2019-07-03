170 student-athletes to represent Singapore at 11th Asean Schools Games

SINGAPORE - The Republic will be represented by 170 student-athletes from 51 schools at the July 17-25 Asean Schools Games in Semarang, Indonesia.

Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah was the guest of honour at Wednesday's (July 3) send-off ceremony at Tanjong Katong Secondary School (TKSS).

There, she wished the athletes well and urged them to be advocates of sportsmanship and character.

"I know each and every one of our athletes will give their very best in the pursuit of excellence, persevere in the face of adversity and stay driven by their passion for the sport," added Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance.

The athletes, who will compete in eight sports: athletics, badminton, basketball, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball, will be accompanied by 68 officials.

They will be led by chef de mission Dolly Ong, the principal of TKSS. She will be assisted by deputy CDMs Shane Kwok and Liu Earnler, the principals of Tampines Secondary School and Bowen Secondary School respectively.

Flagbearer Syed Mohd Khairulazizi is looking forward to his second outing at the Games. The Chua Chu Kang Secondary School sepak takraw athlete recalled his debut last year to be "pretty nerve-racking", and said he would help his teammates who may be experiencing similar nerves.

"I was proud to represent Singapore... taking part in the Games for the first time helped me learn more about myself and took me out of my comfort zone," added the 16-year-old.

"(I'll encourage my teammates) by talking to them to help them face their fears and control their emotions, so that they can stay calm and play their best."