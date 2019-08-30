Excellent kicking by Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) captain Tycen Yeoh made the difference yesterday, as his conversion and four penalties spurred his side to a 19-7 victory over close rivals St Andrew's Secondary School in the Schools National C Division rugby final. It avenged a narrow loss in the group stage and gave them a fourth straight trophy.

2 Boost to water resilience

One of Singapore's oldest water treatment plants, Choa Chu Kang Waterworks, has been upgraded with state-of-the-art technology, in a move that will boost the Republic's water resilience in the face of climate change.

The impact of climate change and the need to tackle it early is one message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's recent National Day Rally that resonated with most Singaporeans, especially the young, according to government feedback unit Reach. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told reporters yesterday he is heartened by the response.

China will showcase its military might in the biggest parade of its weaponry on Oct 1 when the country celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party taking power. The occasion, taking place amid the trade war with the US and the crisis in Hong Kong, will be a chance for China to flaunt its military modernisation efforts.

Hong Kong police have barred a group that has previously organised record-breaking peaceful marches from holding a protest rally tomorrow, citing concerns about public safety. Separately, a leader of the group said he was attacked by masked men yesterday inside a restaurant in Kowloon.

Jakarta is indeed overcrowded and sinking. But several important issues, including funding, need to be addressed before Indonesia relocates its administrative capital, says Associate Professor Johan Sulaeman

7 Protection for ray fish

The critically endangered shovelnose ray, which is native to Singapore, and 17 other shark and ray species were added to Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) on Wednesday. Cites Appendix II lists species in which trade must be controlled.

8 Drone trial on islands

A six-month trial involving the use of unmanned drones for the remote inspection and maintenance of Singapore's Southern Islands has begun, as part of the Republic's smart nation sensor network roll-out.

9 Hyflux rescue deal holdup

Potential white knight Utico yesterday blamed alleged differences within the Hyflux board for the holdup in the signing of the rescue deal. The differences involve advisers' fees, board representation and management oversight, it said. This comes as conflicting accounts of the status of the deal emerged.

10 Rotisserie chain to reopen

Kenny Rogers Roasters, which shut its last outlet here in April, will be back with a new store at Jem mall in Jurong East by early October. The new 2,200 sq ft store - which seats 80 diners - will be a fast-casual eatery that is halal certified.

VIDEO

S'pore wins big at WorldSkills

Singapore bagged 22 awards at the WorldSkills Competition - dubbed the "Olympics of Skills" - held in Kazan, Russia, this year. It is the biggest haul since the Republic started taking part in 1995. http://str.sg/world-skills

VIDEO

Hangout with ST

The topics this week include the popularity of boudoir photography in Singapore. We talk to photographer Carolyn Soemarjono and Mrs Carol Gockel, who did her first boudoir shoot a few years ago. http://str.sg/hangout79