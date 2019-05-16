1 VJC win floorball title

Victoria Junior College (VJC) showed nerves of steel to overcome River Valley High School 2-0 in the penalty shoot-out for the Schools National A Division girls' floorball title after the final ended 1-1 in regulation time. It was VJC's first girls' title since 2012.

However, VJC failed in their double bid when the boys' team lost 4-3 to Eunoia Junior College in the final.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged that his country will be even more open to the world and debunked the notion of a "clash of civilisations", even as his country remains mired in a trade war with the United States.

3 New private home sales slip

The month of April saw only 444 private homes released for sale, down 75 per cent from the previous month's 1,812 units, and 33 per cent less than the 664 units launched a year ago, according to figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

4 Racial quota draws flak

Malaysia's government has drawn flak from minority ethnic groups for retaining admission quotas for the dominant bumiputera community in a public pre-university programme known as matriculation.

5 Paving way for Huawei ban

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a national security risk, paving the way for a ban on doing business with China's Huawei, administration officials have said.

6 Downsides of surge pricing

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro's move to go for surge pricing will make it more competitive against rivals Grab and Gojek. But it also means a less transparent fare structure and blurs the lines between taxis and private-hire cars, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

7 New Home Team initiative

A new tie-up with the Singapore University of Social Sciences will allow Home Team officers to work towards a degree while on the job. The initiative will start in January next year.

8 Mixed reactions to design

Reactions to the design of the One Pearl Bank building, by Dr Christopher Lee of Serie Architects, have been mixed. Some praised the "futuristic, modern twist", while others in the heritage and architectural fraternities said they expected a more innovative design.

9 3rd suitor for Hyflux assets

The list of suitors is growing for Hyflux, with a third potential investor in as many weeks issuing a non-binding letter of intent for the assets of the embattled water treatment firm.

10 Private messages leaked

Mediacorp stars Ian Fang and Carrie Wong have landed in hot water following the leak of explicit private messages between them on Instagram. The messages included coarse language suggesting a relationship of a physical nature between the two, who are said to be dating other people.

VIDEO

Fake meat taste test

The Straits Times pits plant-based meat alternatives, such as Beyond Meat and Omnipork, against the real deal in a blind taste test to see which fares better. http://str.sg/meatytest

VIDEO

Spyware in WhatsApp

A flaw in WhatsApp has allowed hackers to install spyware on phones via its voice call function. Should you be worried? How do you update the app to its latest version? Here are some points to note. http://str.sg/WhatsHack