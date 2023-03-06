ST Full-time Report: Schooling skips SEA Games, is retirement next? | The complicated world of a golf prodigy

Dear ST reader,

Joseph Schooling announced last week that he is skipping this year's SEA Games in Cambodia as he is "currently not at the level at which I hold myself to perform". It raises questions again about the 27-year-old's sporting career and if retirement is on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Shanti Pereira is finding her peak form. The national sprinter broke her own national 100m record during a meet in New Zealand and will likely head to May's SEA Games in sparkling form as she seeks to retain her 200m crown as well as try and win that elusive 100m title.

Finally, the Formula 1 season kicked off over the weekend with the Bahrain GP. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the two-time world champion, carried last year's winning momentum into the race and won comfortably. The star of the race though, was Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, writes our F1 columnist David Tremayne.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.