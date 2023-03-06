ST Full-time Report: Schooling skips SEA Games, is retirement next? | The complicated world of a golf prodigy

Dear ST reader,
Joseph Schooling announced last week that he is skipping this year's SEA Games in Cambodia as he is "currently not at the level at which I hold myself to perform". It raises questions again about the 27-year-old's sporting career and if retirement is on the horizon.
Meanwhile, Shanti Pereira is finding her peak form. The national sprinter broke her own national 100m record during a meet in New Zealand and will likely head to May's SEA Games in sparkling form as she seeks to retain her 200m crown as well as try and win that elusive 100m title.
Finally, the Formula 1 season kicked off over the weekend with the Bahrain GP. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the two-time world champion, carried last year's winning momentum into the race and won comfortably. The star of the race though, was Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, writes our F1 columnist David Tremayne.
Schooling out of S'pore’s SEA Games team, first time since 2011 debut
His withdrawal raises retirement question but the team is still expected to dominate in Cambodia.
Sporting Life: The weeping, bloody, brilliant world of the perfectionist
Perfect can’t be found but it has to be chased and the charming, relentless Ko Jin-young has a degree from the school of struggle, writes Rohit Brijnath.
What does it take to become a sports prodigy?
Unshakeable self-belief, a lot of personal sacrifices and perhaps even genetics are important.
Sprinter Shanti Pereira breaks her own 100m national record
Competing in her first race of the year, the 26-year-old clocked 11.46 seconds to win her heat.
No fear for Fanny See despite horrid accident, as she gears up for OCBC Cycle
Ten years ago, she was involved in a cycling accident that resulted in her losing two-thirds of her pancreas.
From kidney transplant to national record, para swimmer Wong Zhi Wei aims for success in 2023
The year will be a hectic one for him, as he is aiming for success at the Asean Para Games and Asian Para Games.
2023 Deloitte Women’s Premier League expanded to 10 football teams
Geylang International, Tampines Rovers and Police Sports Association are the new sides joining the competition.
Merlion Cup to return from March 24-26 as part of SEA Games preparation
The Singapore U-22s will play in quadrangular tournament featuring Malaysia, Hong Kong and Cambodia
In The Driver's Seat: Battle of the ages between Verstappen and veteran Alonso to light up F1
Defending world champion is expected to see fierce competition from the 41-year-old Spaniard in his Aston Martin, writes David Tremayne.
Singapore U-17 men’s foil team win historic gold at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Sean Ho, 16, Du Yun Tao, 15, Samuel Robson, 16 and Loo Keyon, 17, beat top seeds Japan 45-25 in the final.
