Schooling prepares to enlist for NS today

Swimmer Joseph Schooling will enlist for national service today and the 26-year-old yesterday shared videos on his Instagram account of himself getting his hair shaved off at a salon.

Last September, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) announced that Schooling and national teammate Quah Zheng Wen's long-term NS deferments had ended, following their participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

After the Olympics, Schooling said in an interview that being called up to enlist before the Asian Games in September this year would be "tough for sure" as he felt he had "so much more left in the tank" as an athlete.

But following Mindef's announcement, the three-time Asian Games champion insisted that his intention to continue swimming remains the same.

Both Schooling and Quah had said in previous interviews after last year's Olympics that they were keen to race in several high-level competitions scheduled this year, such as the World Championships (May), Commonwealth Games (July) and Asian Games.

In 2014, Schooling captured the country's first-ever swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow when he clinched a silver in the 100m butterfly final.

Quah, 25, a three-time Olympian, enlisted in October last year and completed his basic military training last month.

Schooling's and Quah's deferments began in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

They enjoyed good outings at the 2016 Rio Games, where Schooling won a historic first Olympic gold medal for Singapore in the men's 100m fly, while also qualifying for the 100m freestyle semi-final.

Quah, meanwhile, qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m and 200m fly - placing in the top 16 for both.

At the Tokyo Olympics in July last year, Schooling's defence of his 100m fly title crumbled after he finished last in his 100m fly heat and ranked 44th out of 55 swimmers. In the 100m free, he placed 39th.

Quah finished 22nd in the 100m backstroke and 200m fly, and 34th in the 100m fly.