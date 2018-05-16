Schooling named Yakult Singapore's brand ambassador

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will be Yakult Singapore's brand ambassador until 2020.

The Japanese probiotic drink company made the announcement in a press statement yesterday.

The six-figure deal will see the 22-year-old swimmer and Yakult working together to promote the health benefits of probiotics and to inspire the community to strive towards living a healthy lifestyle.

The Singaporean will be featured in Yakult's marketing campaign across different media platforms, including TV, print and social media.

Said Yakult Singapore's managing director Kiyotaka Sakurai: "The Yakult family has watched Joseph grow up from an aspiring young swimmer to become a true champion that he is today. Not only is he a remarkable athlete, his humility and strong family values resonate with Yakult Singapore's humble beginnings and core values.

"Yakult Singapore has always been a strong supporter of Singapore's swimming activities and it only makes sense for us to extend our support to Joseph in inspiring the next generation of Singapore swimmers and athletes."

Yakult Singapore has been one of the main sponsors of the Singapore Swimming Association since 2009.

Schooling added: "Yakult has always been a staple in our home and even during my stay in the US. I'm extremely happy to partner a brand that shares the same values that I believe in - health and family unity."

This partnership was arranged by Dentsu Sports Asia and will be managed by the sports and entertainment marketing agency.

Schooling recently ended his collegiate career with the University of Texas. He has since announced commercial deals with Hugo Boss and DBS, and was last week appointed brand ambassador of mixed martial arts promotion One Championship.

Nicole Chia