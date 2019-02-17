Schooling counts down to world c'ships, Olympics

Joseph Schooling's 53.16sec effort in the men's 100m butterfly yesterday at the Singapore Swim Series, in his first meet since returning from the US on Monday, is far from his Olympic-winning 50.39 effort.

But it signified the start of the final - and most crucial - 17 months towards next July's Tokyo Olympics, where the 23-year-old aims to retain the 100m fly crown he won in Rio three years ago.

While Schooling will be mostly based in Singapore, his coaches here are finalising a road map of training camps and competitions to give the swimming star the best possible preparation.

National Training Centre head coach Gary Tan said: "Right now, we are talking through the plan all the way up to the Olympics, not just the World Championships (in Gwangju, South Korea).

"We're working on different elements in every single day of practice. The most important thing is to nail down the small details with Jo.

"We got different people working on different things - (national head coach) Stephan (Widmer) on the technical part, I'm on the overall scheme of training and (technical director) Sonya (Porter) is helping out with the planning."

Tan added that the list of training camps will be confirmed in the coming week, with Japan or a neighbouring country a likely destination.

For his part, the leaner-looking Schooling feels he has the physical foundation and mental footing to work towards the Olympics.

While he was 86kg at his heaviest at the 2017 SEA Games, he now weighs 75kg and believes an additional 2-3kg to his 1.84m frame before July's World Championships will be his optimum shape.

"My strength coach has been doing a phenomenal job getting my body right. We just changed my whole weight routine. All these changes has been the product of six, seven months of work. This kind of change in that amount of time excites me," said Schooling, who won the 100m fly event yesterday, ahead of Teong Tzen Wei (54.45) and Ong Jun Yi (54.68).

And despite it being a local meet, he took the event seriously - he was already sipping a protein drink as he warmed down in the training pool, and religiously dipped himself in the ice bath to flush lactic acid out of his system.

He said: "It's just all swimming from here; no distractions. I feel different, I feel motivated.

"We got 17 more months, let's see what we can do. From now to Tokyo, there are no stops. We have a path that we are going to take and we are not going to stray off it."