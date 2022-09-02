Schooling and Lim to get support, says SSA

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) has pledged to be part of Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim's rehabilitative journey in the wake of the duo's admission to have consumed drugs in the past.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, it expressed its disappointment over the matter but assured the public that it would "strongly reinforce" its zero-tolerance stance towards illegal drugs on its community.

"We also expect our national athletes to uphold the highest standards of conduct at all times," it added.

"We have worked alongside Joseph and Amanda daily to achieve their performance targets, and struggled with them when they faced challenges in the past. We will continue to journey with them and support the athletes so that they do not repeat their misstep."

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Schooling, the country's only Olympic gold medallist, confessed to consuming cannabis when in Vietnam for the May 12-23 SEA Games.

The 27-year-old has been dealt with by the Ministry of Defence as he is undergoing national service and the incident occurred while he was on short-term disruption due to the Hanoi Games.

He was placed on a six-month urine-testing regime and his leave and disruption privileges were revoked, meaning he will not be able to travel for next year's SEA and Asian Games.

Lim, 29, was issued a stern warning by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Both tested negative for controlled drugs but issued apologies for their mistakes.

On Tuesday, SSA president Mark Chay said it would work with Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Council to "review the facts of the case and the appropriate steps to take".

The SNOC will be convening a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter.

The SSA also requested that the privacy of the athletes and their families be respected, and urged "everyone not to add to the speculation" as its review is being conducted.