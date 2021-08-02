Schauffele dedicates title to 'crying' father

TOKYO • Xander Schauffele steadied after a late wobble to clinch gold for the United States in the Olympic men's golf competition yesterday with a one-stroke victory as South Africa-born Rory Sabbatini claimed an unlikely silver for adopted nation Slovakia.

Chinese Taipei's Pan Cheng-tsung claimed the bronze, eliminating American Collin Morikawa on the fourth extra hole of a play-off on a scorching day at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

"Man, it feels good," said Schauffele, who fired a four-under 67 for a 266 total. "I kind of wanted this one more than any other. Everyone is back home watching. I was feeling the love from San Diego and Las Vegas this whole time."

Schauffele, 27, was born in San Diego but lives in Las Vegas and has a diverse background.

Stefan, his swing coach father, is half-French, half-German and the former decathlete could have represented Germany at the 1972 Munich Olympics had a car crash not left him blind in one eye. His mum, Chen Ping-yi, was born in Taiwan and grew up in Japan from the age of two, meaning a large part of his extended family was also cheering for him here.

The overnight leader by a stroke from home favourite and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Schauffele had one hand on the gold medal after a flying start with four birdies in his first eight holes.

However, he needed to scramble hard through a nervous back nine as his driving went to ruin.

Sabbatini, who decided to take up Slovakian citizenship at the end of 2018 after marrying his wife Martina, stormed home in an Olympic-record 61 to finish on 17-under to put pressure on Schauffele.

The American stumbled with a bogey on the 14th to fall back to a share of the lead, but his eight-foot birdie putt on the 17th allowed him to break clear by a stroke.

While more nerves were to come as he slashed his drive into the deep rough on No. 18, he produced a sparkling iron shot that landed four feet from the pin, allowing him to knock in the title-winning par.

Dedicating his victory to his father, whom he brought to Tokyo, the world No. 5 said: "I wanted to win for my dad. I am sure he is crying somewhere right now.

"I was trying so hard to just stay calm. Hit a terrible drive on No. 18, had to make a sort of sloppy par and fortunately hit it close enough to sort of have a high percentage putt at roughly four, five feet.

"But, man, it was stressful. I made that putt, it was just a huge weight lifted off my shoulders, and just very relieved and happy."

Sabbatini came into the Games ranked 204th in the world and had missed his last four cuts on the PGA Tour. However, the 45-year-old came from nowhere on the final day, holing 10 birdies and an eagle on the par-four sixth as his caddie-wife shrieked with delight.

Having not won on the Tour since 2011, he was thrilled with his silver, saying: "So somehow found that golden egg today and I managed to get something achieved which I didn't think was possible after yesterday."

