Scenic waterfront fun as ST Run returns to Sports Hub

Over 13,000 participants pounded the scenic paths around the Kallang waterfront yesterday as The Straits Times Run returned to the Singapore Sports Hub after two years away.

A festival atmosphere awaited the finishers as they trickled into the cavernous National Stadium, where all three races - the 18.45km, 10km and 5km - ended.

Participants - the youngest of whom was four and the oldest, an octogenarian - had chances to win prizes playing games at tents managed by various ST Run partners, including presenting sponsor Panasonic.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, the guest of honour, flagged off the 5km run, while Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung flagged off the 10km run, and ST editor Warren Fernandez flagged off the first wave of the 18.45km category. All three joined their respective races afterwards.

Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of the English/Malay/Tamil Media Group of SPH, said: "The route is very scenic; you go past all the icons of Singapore, with the sun rising over them, so it really is a very memorable experience.

"I was glad to meet so many of our readers who enjoyed themselves; many of them were return runners.

"This is our way to connect with our readers, so we're very happy to see them come back year after year."