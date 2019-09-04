Scenic sunset run in build-up to race

The heat is on as athletes enter the final phase of preparations for The Straits Times Run on Sept 29.

To help 100 participants from the 10km and 18.45km categories ramp up their efforts, a sunset training run has been organised along Punggol Waterway on Sept 14.

The route of the ST Run's third sunset training run will start and end at Legend Cafe along Anchorvale Road and those involved will be rewarded with a scenic route that allows them to take in the sights of the Waterway in between.

Those taking part in the 10km run will do an 8km training run while those in the 18.45km race will cover a distance of 15km.

Both will be led by the ST Run's pacers.

Ben Pulham, the ST Run's official coach, will also teach participants how to do a dynamic warm-up and why this is important for runners.

Pulham, a former professional triathlete whose weekly coaching columns are published in The Sunday Times, also encouraged participants to sign up for the training run and take advantage of the pacers' presence.

He explained: "Pacing is the single most important skill to learn if you want to run races.

"The Running Department pacers are trained to run an even pace.

"You should run with the pacers to learn what it feels like to run with self-control and at an even pace."

After the run, runners can mingle with fellow participants over a delicious dinner of fish and chips or mushroom aglio olio at the Legend Cafe.

Sign up for the Sunset Run at www.straitstimesrun.com under the Race Info tab and "pre-run activities and workshops" section. The cost of the run and dinner is $5 per person.

All proceeds will go to The Straits Times' School Pocket Money Fund.

Participants must be 16 and above to attend this training run.

Registration ends on Sept 15

Registration for the men's 10km competitive run and 3.5km fun run in the Sept 29 The Straits Times Run is open till Sept 15.

All participants will receive goodie bags that include a New Balance NB Dry running top and NB Dry finisher's T-shirt. Both are limited edition and worth $49.

Normal registration fees are $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km). Participants in any past edition will enjoy a loyal runner rate of $48 and $38.

OCBC cardholders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates.

Register at www.straitstimesrun.com