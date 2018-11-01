SBF fetes partners in frightful style

Over 200 guests, including US Embassy charge d'affaires Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath (above), attended the Zombie ABOWLcalypse at the Canon Ambassador Night at SingaporeBowling@Rifle Range yesterday. Organised by the Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) to network with dignitaries and corporate companies, the event also served to honour the long-standing partnership between the SBF and Canon. Guests were put on a mission to "slay" as many zombies/humans as they could to earn the title of the "Slayer of the Night". There was also a host of activities such as Hallow-Bingo-Bowl and the best-dressed guests also walked away with attractive prizes.