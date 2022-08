Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) technical director Martin Andrew has called for patience and understanding as its coaching team work on taking world champion Loh Kean Yew to a higher level ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

Last Thursday, the 25-year-old player told The Straits Times that he has been struggling for form and consistency as he is in the midst of changing his game to make it more all-rounded and unpredictable.