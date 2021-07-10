Sawhney to leave ICC with immediate effect

DUBAI • The International Cricket Council's (ICC) chief executive Manu Sawhney, 56, will step down with immediate effect, four months after he was sent on leave following an investigation into his style of working, the Dubai-based world governing body said on Thursday.

The former managing director of ESPN Star Sports joined in January 2019, succeeding David Richardson of South Africa, who was in the role for seven years.

Geoff Allardice will remain as acting CEO, following the review of Sawhney's actions and management conduct at the helm of cricket's world body by the business consultancy PwC.

ICC officials have not said what allegations were made against Sawhney, but ESPNcricinfo reported that allegations - including bullying - against him surfaced following the internal review conducted by the audit firm.

Indian media also reported the accusations involved the treatment of staff and some decisions. Reports said there had also been clashes with the main ICC members from Australia, England and India over future events.

He has denied the allegations and vowed to appeal should he be found guilty by a disciplinary hearing.

The Indian-born Singaporean was with ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and during his tenure led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007-15. The ICC had wanted to use his experience to further boost its television revenues.

Sawhney resigned as Singapore Sports Hub chief executive in 2017 following an internal complaint, Singapore media said, though the owners decided that no further action was warranted.

His tenure as head of the $1.33 billion facility lasted some 19 months.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE