Savea boost but headaches for All Blacks

WELLINGTON - Ardie Savea is ready to slot straight into the All Blacks side following the birth of his third child but the make-up of the back row for the final Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday remains up in the air.

The powerhouse No. 8, who was excused from the 39-37 win over Australia in Melbourne last Thursday which secured New Zealand the Bledisloe Cup for the 20th straight season, shared a picture of his newborn son Kove Masina-Moon on social media this week.

He will reinforce a back row that was battered and bruised from the Wallabies match, with captain and open-side flanker Sam Cane forced off after clashing heads with teammate David Havili.

"He's fresh here but he's just had another baby so I'm sure there's bound to be a couple of sleepless nights - but he's great for us," forwards coach Jason Ryan said on Tuesday.

"He's a real energy-giver. We get a lot of energy off him in our group and having that week off will definitely freshen him up."

While Savea will likely replace Hoskins Sotutu, Cane and Havili may miss Eden Park as they work through concussion protocols.

Coach Ian Foster said Cane had passed a head injury assessment after the match, but he broke off early from Tuesday's training session. There are doubts also over centre Havili.

Cane has started all eight Tests this season, leading the All Blacks to four wins and four defeats. If he is ruled out, Savea is in line to take over the All Blacks' captaincy.

Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell, who missed Melbourne with an injury to his ribs, needs to pass a fitness test on Thursday, Ryan said. Frizell's return could mean Scott Barrett reverts to the second row, though Ryan was impressed with the forward's work at the back of the scrum.

"I'd say he's probably our best performing All Black forward, to be honest," he told reporters. "He's been outstanding in every role."

The Rugby Championship will be decided by Saturday's nail-biting last round of matches with the All Blacks and South Africa tied on 14 points at the top of the table.

Unbeaten by Australia at Eden Park since 1986, defending champions New Zealand will seal back-to-back titles if they beat the Wallabies and Argentina upset South Africa in Durban. Bonus points could also prove crucial.

If both the All Blacks and the Springboks are still level on points, then the title could ultimately be decided on points difference.

"We're treating it as a final," Ryan said of Saturday's clash.

"Just because it's Eden Park, doesn't mean it's a given, either."

Meanwhile, South Africa have recalled wings Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse for their crunch clash, but have a crisis at fly-half with Damian Willemse out injured.

Nkosi has recently returned from an ankle problem and Arendse from a four-week suspension after he was red-carded in the 26-10 win over New Zealand in August.

Willemse was injured in Saturday's 36-20 victory in Argentina, and with Handre Pollard injured and Elton Jantjies sent home for off-field issues, the team are thin in the fly-half position.

They do have 35-year-old Francois Steyn as an option, but the 2007 and 2019 World Cup winner has only played sporadically this season, having also had a spell on the sidelines because of injury.

REUTERS, AFP