Saturday's Stipes' report highlights

RACE 1

QARAAT (9th/$19)

When questioned on the gelding in the lead, jockey Tengku Rehaizat said that it had not been his intention to lead. But, after beginning well and when runners drawn to his inside did not improve, he elected to allow the gelding to stride forward rather than covering excessive ground.

STAR EMPIRE (8th/$11)

When questioned on the poor performance, jockey Oscar Chavez said that, after beginning well, he initially rode the gelding to hold the position. But, when ridden out from the 600m mark, his mount did not respond and failed to run on in the straight.

RACE 2

GOLDEN MONKEY (3rd/$7)

The horse was held up from the 450m mark. The vet reported that the horse returned with a small cut on his off-hind leg.

RACE 3

RUN AND RUN (last/$534)

Jockey Shafrizal Saleh reported that the horse did not respond from the 800m mark. Due to his poor performance, the horse has to pass a 1,000m gallop trial from the barrier.

RACE 4

WEDNESDAY (10th/$21)

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen said that, after travelling well in the early and middle stages, the gelding did not respond when ridden out in the straight.

GLOBAL SPIRIT (9th/$11)

Jockey Manoel Nunes could offer no explanation for what he described as a disappointing performance. The gelding travelled well in an advantageous position but, when ridden out in the straight, he failed to respond.

RACE 5

KING LOUIS (10th/$36)

When questioned on the performance, jockey Matthew Kellady said that the gelding resented racing on the inside. From the inside draw, he was unable to take his mount out. As a result, the mount did not respond in the straight.

CHEVAL BLANC (6th/$21)

Jockey Ronnie Stewart could offer no explanation for the performance. He said that the gelding travelled only fairly throughout and failed to respond to his riding in the straight. The vet reported that the horse returned lame off-fore.

RACE 6

BLITZ POWER (5th/$96)

Jockey Koh Teck Huat reported that the horse was making respiratory noises.

CROWN DANCING (last/$25)

When questioned on the performance, jockey Benny Woodworth said that he had been instructed to settle in a forward position. After obtaining the lead, he attempted to steady the tempo. When he tried to restrain his mount, the gelding had a tendency to throw his head up. For this reason, he allowed Crown Dancing to travel at his own pace in the middle stages. He added that he was satisfied with the way the gelding had travelled.

But, when Silver Joy and Flying Yellow improved to his outside near the 600m mark, he commenced to push his mount but the gelding failed to respond and weakened noticeably in the straight. Crown Dancing has to pass a 1,000m gallop trial from the barrier for his poor performance.

FATE TO WIN (11th/$18)

When questioned, Wong said that he was instructed, from a good barrier, to go forward and settle in a position behind the speed. He added that Fate To Win travelled only fairly throughout. When asked to go forward from the 600m mark, his mount was immediately off the bit and failed to run on. Fate To Win has to pass a 1,000m gallop trial from the barrier for his poor performance.

SILVER JOY (1st/$66)

Trainer Jason Ong could offer no explanation for the apparent improved performance, other than that he had varied the gelding's trackwork load and freshened the horse up slightly. His explanation was noted.

RACE 7

GOLD PRIZE (7th/$49)

When questioned on the significant increase in the body weight of Gold Prize, trainer Ricardo Le Grange said that the gelding had not raced since September 2020. He felt that the horse was fit to start.

OUR PINNACLE (3rd/$40)

An objection was lodged by Rizuan Shafiq, the rider of the third-placed Our Pinnacle, against Vgor being declared as the winner, on the grounds of interference over the final 100m. After deliberation and considering all the evidence, the stewards felt that the interference had not affected the result. The objection was overruled and the result stood.

RACE 9

NALATI (9th/$247)

When questioned regarding the significant increase in the body weight of Nalati, trainer Leslie Khoo said that the gelding had not raced since last July. He felt that the horse was fit to start.

RACE 10

ENTERTAINER (4th/$22)

When questioned, jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim said that he could offer no tangible explanation. He added that his mount travelled well until straightening. But, when asked to respond on the home turn, the gelding failed to run on.

SIAM WARRIOR (5th/$50)

Bled.