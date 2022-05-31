Saturday's Singapore Stipes' report highlights

RACE 1

MR BIG BROTHER (10th/$21)

When questioned, jockey Mark Ewe could offer no tangible explanation, other than saying that the gelding travelled only fairly throughout and did not respond when ridden out in the straight.

THE WILD PRINCE (11th/$54)

When questioned, jockey Koh Teck Huat said that he had been instructed to go forward.

But, after losing ground at the start, he had to settle in a slightly worse than midfield position.

He added that The Wild Prince travelled fairly throughout. When ridden out before straightening, his mount failed to respond.

He also reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

A veterinary examination revealed no abnormality.

RACE 2

DIXIT DOMINUS (5th/$19)

When questioned, jockey Ronnie Stewart said that he had been instructed to attempt to settle the gelding just behind the leader, as he had previously shown a tendency to overrace.

He was able to take up a position behind the leader. But, with very limited pace in the early stages, his mount appeared to resent racing among horses and raced very one-paced to the line.

He felt that the gelding would be better suited stepping up in distance and being ridden to lead.

RAY ELVIS (last/$332)

Jockey Matthew Kellady reported that it was not his intention to lead. But, after beginning well and when no other runner went forward, he allowed his mount to take up the forward position.

RACE 3

WHO LOVES BAE (last/$166)

Jockey Saifudin Ismail reported that the gelding had returned with his saddle having shifted back.

This was confirmed by the veterinary surgeon.

RACE 4

LORD OF WIND (last/$54)

Returned lame off-fore and as a roarer.

IDLEWILD (10th/$290)

A vet examination revealed that the horse exhibited signs of respiratory distress after the race.

OLYMPIA (2nd/$29)

When questioned on his riding in the straight, apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin said that his mount travelled extremely well when held together during the early and middle stages.

But, as his mount had failed to respond when let off the bit and ridden hard, he elected to try to hold his mount together, while riding it out with mainly hands and heels.

The stewards advised him to ensure to ride his mounts out fully so as to leave no room for query.

RACE 5

QIJI AUSTON (4th/$10)

When questioned, jockey Oscar Chavez said that it had been his intention to settle behind the pace.

But, after his mount was slow to begin, he was unable to take up a forward position.

As the tempo was only moderate, he elected to improve his position gradually in the hope of attempting to obtain cover in the straight.

In the backstraight, when runners to his inside continued to improve and when Tassel rolled out slightly, he was caught wide and unable to obtain cover.

Chavez said that, although obliged to cover more ground, the gelding travelled well until near the 600m mark, where he was immediately off the bit and failed to respond when ridden out in the straight.

The stewards noted his explanation.

RACE 7

BOY XANDER (8th/$25)

When questioned, jockey Manoel Nunes said that his mount travelled well in the early and middle stages but weakened noticeably when ridden out in the straight.

He added that, as he became concerned with the gelding's action, he did not pressure the horse in the straight.

REVOLUTION (1st/$34)

When questioned on the apparent improved performance, trainer Alwin Tan said that the only explanation he could offer was the gelding was suited by the increase in distance and the smaller field.

He added that there had been no changes to the horse's work or gear. The stewards advised him now that the gelding had an established form, he would be expected to race with more consistency.

RACE 8

TWELFTH NIGHT (1st/$180)

When questioned on the apparent improved performance, trainer Hideyuki Takaoka's assistant, H. Ryohei, said that the gelding had benefited from a drop in weight and a return to a good-rated racing surface.

HELUSHKA (10th/$84)

Jockey Mohd Zaki reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

A vet examination revealed no abnormality.

ALEXANDER (11th/$22)

Checked passing the 550m mark. After an inquiry and due to inconclusive camera angles, the stewards were unable to attribute blame to any one rider.

Therefore, no further action was taken. However, they were mindful that both Twelfth Night and Alexander had been racing keenly at the time and had contributed to the incident.

RACE 11

CHICAGO STAR (last/$235)

When questioned on the significant increase in the body weight of his horse, trainer Richard Lim said that the gelding had returned from a lengthy spell and had built up significantly during this time.

He added that Chicago Star was fit to start.

DANCING LIGHT (6th/$12)

When questioned, Nunes said that he felt the gelding did not appreciate the fast tempo and being taken on in the lead.