Saturday's Singapore stipes' report highlights

RACE 2

SOUSUI (3rd/$127) An inquiry into the handling of the horse by Oscar Chavez will be held.

RACE 3

SOUND THE SIREN (last/$220) Returned lame near-fore.

RACE 5

LIM'S FORCE (10th/$21) Jockey Danny Beasley could offer no tangible explanation for his mount's poor performance.

He said that the mare travelled only reasonably in the early and middle stages.

When asked to quicken from the 500m mark, she failed to respond.

SUGAR RUSH (last/$48) Eased out at the home turn. The vet reported that the horse returned lame near-fore.

RACE 6

MIGHTY VAIN (1st/$27) Bled.

CASH CHEQUE (last/$774) Returned lame off-fore.

RACE 7

SUMMER WIND (2nd/$20) When questioned, jockey Matthew Kellady said that, from a wide barrier, he had to ride his mount along in the early stages to cross runners to his inside.

But, after finding the lead, the gelding commenced to overrace and refused to settle.

He added that he had attempted to slow the tempo in the middle stages but his mount refused to come back underneath him.

RACE 8

HUGO (9th/$25) When questioned on the performance, apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman said that, as anticipated, he settled back in the field.

But his mount, despite travelling fairly to the home turn, appeared to resent to the kickback.

He added that, when ridden out in the straight, Hugo did not respond.

MY DREAMLINER (last/$85) Jockey Benny Woodworth reported that the horse was not striding out freely. A veterinary examination revealed no abnormality.

ROCKETSHIP (8th/$17) When questioned on the performance, Beasley said that his mount began and travelled extremely well in the early stages.

But, when runners to his outside went forward, he was happy to allow them to cross. Once crossed, the mare changed strides and appeared to resent the kickback.

After initially responding to being ridden out in the straight, Rocketship then failed to respond to his riding over the concluding stages.

RACE 9

ANYWAY (11th/$20) Jockey Saifudin Ismail reported that the gelding travelled well in the early and middle stages.

But his mount did not run on when ridden out in the straight.

A veterinary examination revealed that the horse returned lame near-fore and exhibited signs of respiratory distress after the race.

ROMAN CLASSIC (last/$639) Jockey Zyrul Nor Azman reported that the horse was not striding out freely. A veterinary examination revealed no abnormality.

RACE 10

GALAXY STAR (1st/$12) Apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki, who rode his 10th winner on Galaxy Star, will be permitted to claim only 3kg from now.

RACE 11

AMORE AMORE (9th/$21) When questioned, jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin could offer no tangible explanation for the performance of his mount.

He said that the gelding travelled extremely well until ridden out passing the 600m mark, where the gelding was immediately off the bit and failed to run on.

RACE 12

EIGHT BALL (last/$29) When questioned on the performance, jockey Wong Chin Chuen said that the gelding had not handled the wet conditions. He did not stretch out at any stage.

The vet reported that the horse returned with debris in his trachea.