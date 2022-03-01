Saturday's Singapore stipes' report highlights

RACE 2

SIRIUS: When questioned on his riding over the concluding stages, jockey Troy See said that his mount was inclined to lay in. As he was aware that he had Anara racing to his inside, he did not push the gelding out over the concluding stages. The stewards accepted his explanation but advised him, where possible, to ensure that he rides all his mounts fully to the line.

ISTATABA: When questioned, jockey Jake Bayliss said he had anticipated racing further forward. But the filly was not suited by the fast tempo and settled further back than anticipated. He added that his mount laid in noticeably in the straight, but found the line well. He felt that the horse will be suited over a long distance.

RACE 3

WAR WARRIOR: When questioned, jockey Manoel Nunes said that the gelding was slightly slow to begin and travelled only fairly until straightening. When ridden out in the straight, the horse failed to respond. The veterinary surgeon reported that the gelding returned with signs of respiratory disease after the race.

RACE 4

SUN ACE: When questioned for looking over his left shoulder approaching the 450m mark, apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman said that his mount had commenced to give ground then and laid out slightly on the home turn. He glanced over his left shoulder to ensure that he was sufficiently clear of Born To Win before shifting in. The stewards accepted his explanation.

RACE 5

BOY NEXT DOOR: Bled.

BLITZ POWER: Jockey Koh Teck Huat could offer no explanation for the performance of the mare. He said that, although having difficulty obtaining a clear run in the early part of the straight, his mount had travelled only fairly throughout and did not respond when asked in the straight. The veterinary surgeon reported that the horse returned with epiglottic entrapment with ulcer on epiglottis.

RACE 10

PROSPEROUS RETURN: Bled in both nostrils.

RACE 11

BRUTUS: Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow reported that it had been her intention to go forward, but the gelding failed to display the necessary pace to do so.