Saturday's Singapore stipes' report highlights

RACE 1

BOOM SHAKALAKA (11th/$26):

Jockey Manoel Nunes, when questioned regarding his mount's performance, said he was instructed to ride the gelding forward. But, from a wide barrier, he used too much to cross runners. As such, the gelding was left without a finishing effort. The veterinary surgeon reported no abnormality.

DRAGON RYKER (7th/$17):

When questioned, jockey Wong Chin Chuen said he had anticipated racing in a forward position. But the gelding failed to display the necessary pace to do so. He added that Dragon Dryker travelled fairly throughout and did not respond to his riding in the straight. The veterinary surgeon reported no abnormality.

ZYGARDE (1st/$93):

When questioned regarding the apparent improved performance of his charge, trainer Tan Kah Soon said the gelding was second-up from a spell. In his most recent start, he had to cover excessive ground throughout. He added that, with less pace in Saturday's event, Zygarde was able to secure a better run throughout. He felt these factors led to the improved performance. His explanation was noted.

RACE 2

KING PIN (6th/$31):

Apprentice jockey Simon Kok could offer no explanation for the performance of his mount. He said the horse did not travel well throughout the event. There was no abnormality.

IN ALL ITS GLORY (3rd/$12):

Nunes reported he had anticipated racing in a midfield position. But, when caught wide coming to the first turn, he elected to go back and obtain cover, rather than covering excessive ground.

RACE 3

CONGAREE (10th/$120):

Bled.

RACE 4

MY HORSE (10th/$84):

Bled.

RACE 6

BROADWAY SUCCESS (10th/$44):

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow said she had anticipated racing in a midfield position. But, when caught wide coming to the first turn, she elected to go back and obtain cover, rather than covering excessive ground.

SUN ELIZABETH (7th/$13)\:

Jockey Marc Lerner reported that he had anticipated racing behind the leaders. But, after being slow to begin, he was obliged to settle further back than anticipated.

RACE 7

LEGACY EXCEL (Did not finish/$34):

Broke down and was eased out of the race near the 350m mark. The veterinary surgeon reported that the horse suffered a suspensory apparatus rupture and was euthanised.