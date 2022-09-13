Richard is treble king for a day

Richard Lim enjoyed his best day as a trainer on Saturday when he brought up a first career treble, only nine months into his rookie year.

Three winners in one meeting is never easy to achieve in racing.

But the former jockey, who began training only this year, deserves extra kudos for pulling it off with only three runners carded over the 11-race programme.

It was in quickfire succession from Races 6 to 8, and from plain horses in low-grade races to add further merit.

Heng Xing ($24), Knight's Gambit ($24) had their maiden wins, while it has been a long time between drinks for First Chief ($16) - since his three-in-a-row when still trained by Lim's former boss, Jason Lim (no relation).

The perfect result did take the former by surprise, though it did not entirely knock his socks off.

"I was expecting at least one win and maybe two placings," he said.

"I thought First Chief had a good chance in a weaker field. But, when Heng Xing and Knight's Gambit won first, I thought my best chance would sure lose now.

"Three from three? No way, but when the luck is yours, it's yours."

Whether the stars were aligned or not, the red-letter day did bring back memories of his best day in the saddle 16 years ago.

The naturalised Singaporean was then presented his trophy by the just-departed Queen Elizabeth II after he won the Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,000m) with King And King on March 18, 2006.