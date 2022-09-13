Richard is treble king for a day

Richard Lim enjoyed his best day as a trainer on Saturday when he brought up a first career treble, only nine months into his rookie year.
Three winners in one meeting is never easy to achieve in racing.
But the former jockey, who began training only this year, deserves extra kudos for pulling it off with only three runners carded over the 11-race programme.
It was in quickfire succession from Races 6 to 8, and from plain horses in low-grade races to add further merit.
Heng Xing ($24), Knight's Gambit ($24) had their maiden wins, while it has been a long time between drinks for First Chief ($16) - since his three-in-a-row when still trained by Lim's former boss, Jason Lim (no relation).
The perfect result did take the former by surprise, though it did not entirely knock his socks off.
"I was expecting at least one win and maybe two placings," he said.
"I thought First Chief had a good chance in a weaker field. But, when Heng Xing and Knight's Gambit won first, I thought my best chance would sure lose now.
"Three from three? No way, but when the luck is yours, it's yours."
Whether the stars were aligned or not, the red-letter day did bring back memories of his best day in the saddle 16 years ago.
The naturalised Singaporean was then presented his trophy by the just-departed Queen Elizabeth II after he won the Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,000m) with King And King on March 18, 2006.
The interaction with the visiting monarch (at her third and last state visit to Singapore) was brief, but he will remember it forever.
And, even if it was mere happenstance, Lim would like to believe the Queen's memory might have brought him a bit of ethereal luck. After all, her namesake race is just around the corner, on Oct 15.
"Maybe it's just a happy coincidence... I don't know. I met her only once after all, but it was a special moment," he said.
"I was quite nervous that day, and all I can remember is her just smiling at me and saying 'well done'. People later kept asking me: 'So how? How? How was the Queen?'.
"I don't think I'm one of the lucky or rare privileged ones to have met the Queen in person, but I was just happy she was there that day.
"I was sad when I found out she passed away on Friday morning. Her memory will live on with that photo I have at home of her giving me the cup."
With only 11 meetings left to the 2022 season, Lim doubts he can replicate Saturday's haul, let alone better it.
But he is just pleased with the way his horses are running, and hopes they are no flashes in the pan.
"Heng Xing is just a Class 5 horse. The stewards queried me about the sudden improvement and his short odds," said Lim, who sits mid-table on 15 winners.
"I said that Heng Xing had never performed, it was hard to say if he had a chance. The betting is beyond my control.
"He's been wearing blinkers since he came to me as he looks around a lot, but I think he won because he was in a weak field.
"Knight's Gambit always works well, and we expected him to run well even if we thought he'd be better over longer.
"I thought Wealth Elite would be hard to beat as he's a sprinter, but that day, he did not respond.
"Knight's Gambit won on turf in Australia, but he trialled quite well over Polytrack here."
Lim will be counting on a more bankable commodity this Saturday to keep up the winning trend.
"Songgong Hera ran a good race at his last start, even though he was drawn wide," he said.
"He'll run in the Class 3 (1,000m) this week. The field isn't strong, but he'll have to beat Entertainer."