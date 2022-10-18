Saturday's Singapore Stipendiary Stewards' report highlights

RACE 1

GRIFFIN (5th/$48)

When questioned about the gelding settling back in the field, jockey Saifudin Ismail said that it had been his intention to be just behind the leaders.

But, when What You Like started to shift in at the back straight, he elected to take up a trailing position behind that runner.

As a result, he settled further back than anticipated.

His explanation was noted.

RACE 2

PACIFIC STAR (withdrawn)

The gelding made heavy contact with the running rails en route to the barrier and suffered a laceration on his off-hind leg.

He was withdrawn on veterinary advice.

RACE 3

EASYLIGHTS (last/$65)

The gelding returned lame off-fore.

RACE 5

GRAND FIGHTER (4th/$19)

The horse bled.

CITY GATE (last/$26)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Vlad Duric said that, after beginning well, his mount was caught wide early and, therefore, was taken back to obtain cover.

He was satisfied with the way the gelding travelled through the middle stages with the fast tempo.

But, when ridden out in the straight, his mount failed to respond. He said that City Gate changed strides near the 100m mark.

As he was concerned with the gelding's action, he did not ride the gelding fully to the line.

The vet reported that the horse returned having bled.

ATLANTEAN (5th/$104)

Jockey Koh Teck Huat reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

RACE 6

DIXIT DOMINUS (6th/$260)

When questioned about his riding of the gelding, in particular his continually looking over his left shoulder between the 700m and the 500m, apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat, represented by his master's B trainer, Michael White, said that, from the 800m, the gelding continued to lay out.

After receiving calls from riders racing behind and on his inside, he had several looks to ensure that he was not causing any interference. The stewards noted the comments of Ibrahim and White.

RACE 10

HARD TOO THINK (13th/$38)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Danny Beasley could offer no explanation, other than that his mount travelled well in an advantageous position until straightening.

He attempted to improve into a run between Circuit Mission and Hongkong Great near the 400m, but he was bumped by Relentless, who was also attempting to go forward.

He added that, after receiving the bump, his mount did not respond and was disappointing.

RACE 11

ROCKETSHIP (last/$74)

The horse returned lame off-fore.