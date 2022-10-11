Saturday's Singapore Stipendiary Stewards' report highlights

RACE 1

BASILISK (6th/$29)

The gelding returned lame off-fore.

FORT MUSTANG (5th/$272)

Jockey Saifudin Ismail was warned and reminded of his obligations to ride his mounts fully to the line.

RACE 2

GOLDEN BROWN (4th/$13)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Manoel Nunes said that his mount travelled fairly in the early and middle stages.

Shortly after straightening the gelding changed leads when asked for an effort and did not stretch out fully, despite being ridden vigorously.

PETROGRAD (6th/$9)

Trainer Michael Clements notified the stewards before the race that the tactics were to endeavour to ride the gelding quieter behind the leaders.

When questioned, jockey Vlad Duric said that, after jumping, his mount laid out badly.

As a result, he was forced to cover excessive ground.

Petrograd raced greenly in the straight, hung out and then shifted in abruptly when asked for an effort.

Duric added that Petrograd did not respond to his riding.

RACE 3

HAPPY MOMENT (1st/$21)

When questioned about the improved performance, trainer David Kok said that the gelding had drawn a wide barrier at his last two starts and covered excessive ground on both occasions.

He added that Saturday's inside draw and the weight reduction with a claiming rider were factors that contributed to the performance.

ROCKETSHIP (7th/$33)

When questioned, jockey Jake Bayliss said that he had been instructed to lead.

But, when the runners continued to press forward, he allowed them to cross.

Once crossed, his mount continually changed legs, laid out and raced greenly.

He felt that Rocketship resented racing among runners.

He added that his mount continued to hang out and gave ground until straightening where, once clear, his mount finished well. LIM'S WISH (8th/$49) Apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani reported that he had been instructed to take up a forward position.

But his mount failed to show the necessary pace to clear runners and, therefore, had to race wide.

RACE 4

RAFFIE (9th/$22)

When questioned, Duric said that, from a wide barrier, he had to race wide early.

The gelding then hung out from the 700m until straightening.

When ridden out in the straight, his mount did not respond.

RACE 5

I AM SACRED (1st/$159)

When questioned about the improved performance, trainer Jerome Tan could offer no explanation other than that the gelding was able to obtain a soft lead.

Therefore, the horse was able to finish the race.

RACE 6

FOOTSTEPSONTHECAR (7th/$35)

When questioned, jockey Wong Chin Chuen said that his mount, after beginning well, travelled fairly until near the 1,000m, where the bit came off. The horse hung out until straightening.

When ridden out in the straight, the mare failed to respond.

FORESTO (6th/$34)

Jockey Simon Kok could offer no explanation for the performance, saying that the gelding raced very one-paced.

RACE 7

SPLIT SECOND (5th/$15)

When questioned about his riding in the straight, especially the level of vigour, jockey A'isisuhairi Kasim said that Split Second was under pressure before the 400m, where the horse was racing very one-paced and did not quicken as expected.

He added that, when a run appeared between Istataba and Nordic Gem, he attempted to improve into the gap.

But, when Istataba started to lay in under pressure on his outside, he was reluctant to continue to try and improve.

The stewards noted his comments and advised him to ride his mounts so as to leave no room for query.

NORDIC GEM (last/$224)

Before the race, trainer Ricardo Le Grange notified the stewards that the tactics were to endeavour to attempt to ride the gelding forward due to the lack of speed.

RACE 8

GOLD CUT (6th/$120)

Before the race, trainer Tim Fitzsimmons notified the stewards that the tactics were to endeavour to settle the gelding behind the leaders and obtain cover.

PINDUS (broke down/$21)

The gelding broke down passing the 200m, resulting in apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli being dislodged.

The vet reported that Pindus had fractured his medial sesamoid and was euthanised.

DAVID'S SLING (8th/$103)

When questioned about the significant increase in the body weight of David's Sling, trainer Kok said that the gelding was resuming from a spell and had built up in condition.

He added that the gelding had been working well and was forward enough in condition to race.

RACE 9

WAN LEGACY (6th/$224)

Trainer Fitzsimmons notified the stewards that the tactics were to endeavour to settle the gelding more forward from an inside barrier.

RACE 11

SONGGONG HERA (last/$50)

The gelding returned lame near-fore.