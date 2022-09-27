Saturday's Singapore Stipendiary Stewards' report highlights

RACE 2

SABAH WIN (last/$108)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Benny Woodworth said that his mount had shown pace in his latest trial but had also hung out noticeably.

He said that, although beginning well in Saturday's race, his mount did not show the necessary pace to lead but travelled well to the 800m mark, from where he hung out badly.

This resulted in him being unable to place the gelding under vigorous riding in the straight.

After viewing the stewards' patrol film, his explanation was accepted. Given Sabah Win's racing manners, trainer David Kok was advised that the gelding has to pass a 1,000m gallop trial from the barrier and a vet examination before being declared to race again.

RACE 3

STAR EMPIRE (9th/$28)

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen

reported that he had anticipated taking up a midfield position. But, when the gelding failed to show the necessary pace, he had to settle towards the rear and his mount raced one-paced over the concluding stages.

LIM'S SHOT (5th/$100)

Apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki reported that Lim's Shot was not striding out freely. A vet examination revealed that the horse returned lame off-fore.

TURF BEAUTY (6th/$430)

When questioned about his riding of the mare, jockey Zyrul Nor Azman said that he had been instructed to settle where comfortable. He was not able to push his mount along early, as Turf Beauty has a tendency to overrace.

He added that his mount settled at the rear, in accordance with her most recent starts, and travelled well until straightening.

But, as Super Six was racing forward on his outside, he was unable to shift out to attempt to obtain clear running.

Therefore, he had to continue to ride forward. He said that, for most of the straight, he was unable to obtain completely clear running on the inside of Lim's Shot.

As a result, he was unable to ride his mount out as he would have liked. The stewards noted his explanation and advised him to ensure that he rides his mounts out where possible.

RACE 4

RED DRAGON (4th/$38)

Apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani reported that it had not been his intention to lead.

But, after beginning well and with runners drawn on his inside not going forward, he elected to allow his mount to lead to avoid covering excessive ground. RACE 5

FREE AND HAPPY (9th/$44)

When questioned about his riding of the horse, jockey Mark Ewe said that he had anticipated settling in midfield.

But, after striking interference on jumping, he had to settle in the rear. He added that the gelding travelled fairly throughout.

But, when asked to quicken in the straight, his mount failed to respond to his riding.

He added that Free And Happy was coughing and was making respiratory noises on pulling up.

RACE 6

BOOMBA (6th/$28)

Jockey Manoel Nunes expressed satisfaction with the performance of Boomba. He said that he settled at the rear as anticipated and travelled well throughout.

He added that, when ridden out, his mount found the line well. But he felt that the gelding was not suited by racing on the short course and with the pattern of racing.

He added that he believed Boomba will benefit from the run.

CHEVAL BLANC (7th/$113)

Returned lame off-fore.

RACE 7

DIMESSO (10th/$242)

When questioned about his riding and why he took the home turn extremely wide, Woodworth said that, when ridden out passing the 700m mark, his mount was inclined to lay in. For that reason, he pulled his whip through to his left hand, which resulted in the horse hanging out badly when ridden out. His explanation was noted. He also reported that the horse was making respiratory noises.

RACE 9

GLOBAL SPIRIT (1st/$16)

Jockey Simon Kok was warned and advised to ensure that he rides his mounts out fully to the finish in future.

RACE 10

AMAZING BREEZE (9th/$60)

An inquiry into Akmazani's riding of the horse will be held at a date to be fixed.

RACE 11

MR MALEK (9th/$77) An inquiry into the riding of Mr Malek by jockey Bernardo Pinheiro, with particular reference to the vigour in the straight, will be held at a date to be fixed.

RACE 12

BUURAQ (10th/$28)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Wong said that he had anticipated leading. But, after beginning awkwardly, he was unable to show the necessary early pace to do so.

As a result, his mount travelled only fairly throughout and raced one-paced to the line. He added that the gelding is much better suited when able to lead.