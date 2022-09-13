Saturday's Singapore Stipendiary Stewards' report highlights

RACE 1

LIM'S DENALI (4th/$15)

Jockey Danny Beasley reported that he had anticipated racing further forward, but the mare was unable to keep up with the fast early tempo.

OLYMPIA (8th/$31)

When questioned, apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli said that it had not been his intention to lead. But, when his mount overraced after jumping from a wide barrier, he allowed the gelding to stride forward to avoid covering excessive ground.

RACE 2

SUPREME ONE (last/$21)

When questioned about the performance, jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim said that the filly was unusually agitated behind the barrier.

But, after beginning on terms, she travelled well. However, when ridden out, she responded initially, before weakening over the concluding stages.

RACE 5

WHIZ FIZZ (8th/$35)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Vlad Duric said that his mount suffered minor interference at the start and was ridden out to hold his position.

He added that Whiz Fizz had a tendency to lay in throughout and did not run on in the straight.

RACE 6

ENGINE START (4th/$20)

An inquiry into the handling of Engine Start (apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin) will be held at a later date.

HENG XING (1st/$24)

When questioned about the apparent improved performance, trainer Richard Lim could offer no tangible explanation, other than the gelding was racing in a weaker class.

When questioned about the heavy support for Heng Xing, Lim said that he had no explanation for it. He added that he had not wagered on the horse.

Lim was advised that the stewards would closely monitor Heng Xing's future performances and the gelding would be expected to race consistently.

RACE 8

FIRST CHIEF (1st/$16)

When questioned about the gelding racing forward, jockey Simon Kok said that he had been given no specific instruction, other than to allow his mount to balance up and settle where comfortable.

He added that, with little pace to the inside, he allowed his mount to stride forward to avoid covering excessive ground.

WEDNESDAY (8th/$11)

When questioned about the performance, apprentice jockey Jamil Sarwi said that he had anticipated to settle in midfield.

But, when Wednesday started to race very keenly, he had to take the horse out. As a result of his mount racing keenly and being caught wide, the gelding failed to run on when ridden out in the straight.

The vet reported that the horse returned with partial anhidrosis.

RACE 9

GOD'S GIFT (last/$24)

When questioned about the performance, apprentice Yusoff said that, after initially settling in a good position, he tried to shift to the outside of Scooter approaching the 1,100m mark to give his mount clear galloping room.

But he was unable to do so when Lord Of Cloud improved to his outside and held his line.

He added that he then elected to shift out to take a position behind Maximilian, but Lord Of Cloud shifted out approaching the 800m mark. He then had to race wide without cover for the remainder of the race. As a result, God's Gift failed to run on in the straight.

LORD OF CLOUD (4th/$64)

The vet reported that the horse collapsed and died on the way back to the holding area because of a suspected heart attack.

RACE 10

JUPITER GOLD (last/$117)

Returned lame off-fore.

SPIRIT OF BIG BANG (4th/$17)

Kok reported that the horse was not striding out freely. A vet examination revealed that the horse returned lame off-fore.

RACE 11

STRONG N SMART (8th/$63)

When questioned about the significant increase in the body weight of Strong N Smart, trainer Leslie Khoo said that the gelding was resuming from a lengthy spell and had built up in condition.

He added that the gelding had been working well and he was satisfied with his barrier trial. He felt that the horse was forward enough in condition to race.

BINGO MASTER (last/$269)

Jockey Shafrizal Saleh said that his mount, who is better suited over a longer distance, did not display any early pace and lost contact with the field.

He added that, when ridden out in the straight, his horse failed to respond.

GRAVITON (9th/$272)

When questioned about his riding, with particular reference in the straight, jockey Amirul Ismadi said that his mount settled back in the field as anticipated and travelled fairly to the home turn.

Passing the 400m mark, he started to ride his mount along, adding that he was satisfied with the level of vigour he showed.

Passing the 200m mark, a gap presented between Master Ryker and Headhunter which he commenced to take.

Then, as both runners shifted, he did not ride his mount fully over the concluding stages, as he was concerned that there was insufficient racing room. His explanation was noted.