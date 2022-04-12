Saturday's Singapore stipendiary stewards' report highlights

RACE 1

CRYSTAL DRAGON (last/$15)

When questioned on the performance, jockey Manoel Nunes said that, despite settling in an advantageous position, the gelding travelled only fairly throughout.

When Zygarde improved on his outside passing the 500m mark, his mount failed to quicken and did not respond to his riding in the straight.

He added that Crystal Dragon, who was first-up from a lengthy spell, would benefit from the race.

GOLDEN DASH (6th/$20)

Jockey Jake Bayliss reported that he had been instructed to settle behind the speed.

After initially obtaining that position, the gelding lost ground in the middle stages and disappointed when ridden out in the straight.

RACE 3

WATER ROCKET (last/$30)

When questioned on the performance, jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim said that his mount travelled well throughout.

But, when ridden out before straightening, the gelding did not respond. As he became concerned with Water Rocket's action, he eased the gelding down over the concluding stages.

FIRST BOWL (3rd/$41)

When questioned on the gelding racing forward, jockey Danny Beasley said that it had not been his intention to lead.

But, with the addition of blinkers, the gelding raced keenly when he attempted to ease in the backstraight. As a result, he allowed his mount to stride forward.

SESON (8th/$53)

The stewards questioned jockey Simon Kok on the interference suffered by Chivalric Knight (Manoel Nunes) shortly after the start and if he had directed his horse out on jumping.

Kok said that Seson had begun awkwardly and then shifted out. He believed that he had reacted as soon as possible to straighten his mount. The stewards noted his explanation.

RACE 4

FLAMING KIRIN (4th/$51)

Jockey Oscar Chavez reported that he had been instructed to settle in a handy position. But, after being slow to begin, he eventually settled in midfield.

When the tempo slowed noticeably in the backstraight, his mount commenced to overrace. He, therefore, allowed his horse to stride forward.

QILIN TOP FORM (9th/$44)

Returned lame off-fore.

RACE 6

FIGHTING HERO (last/$38)

Apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin said that his mount raced keenly after beginning well. But, when ridden out in the straight, the gelding disappointed by not responding.

RACE 7

FORT MUSTANG (11th/$29)

When questioned on the performance, Chavez said that, as the gelding had previously missed the start, he was issued with no specific instructions, other than to ride the gelding where comfortable.

He added that his mount was again slow to begin and he was able to gradually tag on to the tail of the field. He added that the gelding did not travel well at any stage and was off the bit passing the 1,000m mark and did not respond to his riding in the straight. His explanation was noted.

RACE 8

LIM'S UNIQUE (9th/$12)

When questioned on the disappointing performance, Beasley said that it had been his intention to take up a forward position.

He rode his mount along in the early stages after beginning well. But, when runners to his inside improved, he was obliged to race wide without cover.

As a result, the gelding was left without a finishing effort.

ATLANTEAN (8th/$35)

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen could offer no explanation for the performance, adding that the gelding did not travel well at any stage.

RACE 10

STRONG N BEST (5th/$17)

When questioned on the performance, jockey John Sundradas said that he was able to take up a forward position after beginning well.

But, when the pace slowed in the middle stages, his mount commenced to overrace.

He added that, when ridden out, the gelding initially responded, before running to the line one-paced.

RACE 11

CAPTAIN SINGAPORE (4th/$65)

Chavez was questioned regarding his riding in the straight, in particular how he shifted out approaching the 200m mark.

He said that his mount, who has had a tendency to lay in, started to make ground quickly passing the 300m mark.

As a result, he had to take hold of the gelding and shift out abruptly to avoid the heels of Winning Spirit.

The stewards asked Chavez if there was an opportunity to angle Captain Singapore out from the 300m mark and gradually improve into running between Winning Spirit and Romantic.

He said that, after the 300m mark, he was still a significant distance behind Winning Spirit and was caught by surprise when the gelding weakened quickly.

The stewards advised Chavez that they did not accept his evidence that his mount was laying in. They further advised him that they were concerned that a jockey with his experience would fail to notice a horse giving ground earlier than he did on this occasion.

Considering the evidence, the stewards did not believe that the rider was culpable to the necessary degree and therefore no direct action was taken.

However, Chavez was warned and advised to ensure that he rides all his mounts so as to leave no room for query.