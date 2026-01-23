Saracens director of rugby McCall to leave at end of season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 23 - Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall will stand down at the end of the season and bring an end to a fruitful 15-year spell in charge, the Premiership club said on Friday.

McCall took on the role during the 2010-11 season and led Saracens to six Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups during his tenure.

"I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved at Saracens and grateful for the opportunity to have led the rugby programme for so long," McCall said in a statement.

"I feel the time is right for change, while still remaining deeply involved in the club I care so much about. I'm really looking forward to supporting Brendan and contributing in a way that helps Saracens continue to move forward."

Saracens added that McCall will be replaced by former Springbok centre Brendan Venter.

Venter was the north London club's Director of Rugby before McCall and played a role in recruiting him.

"My association with Saracens has been continuous for more than seventeen years," said Venter, who has worked for Saracens as a technical advisor for 15 years.

"I'm incredibly proud to once again lead the rugby programme. Mark's continued involvement was key to me accepting the appointment."

Saracens are sixth in the Premiership standings and next play Newcastle on Saturday. REUTERS