Santos seeks new UFC deal after narrow win

LAS VEGAS • Thiago Santos defeated fellow Brazilian Johnny Walker in a unanimous decision on Saturday night in the main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old, who entered the octagon off the back of three straight losses, won 48-47 across all three cards in the light heavyweight contest at the UFC Apex.

The fight was extremely close, with Walker landing 48 strikes to Santos' 44, but the 29-year-old fired off fewer body kicks.

Santos afterwards pleaded for his UFC journey to be extended, adding: "Hey Dana (White, the mixed martial arts organisation's president), let's renew my contract. It's my last fight and give me a little bit more money please.

"I'm fighting every single day to be here... I understand, I try to do my best. I try to knock him out. He's big but he moves fast."

The previous bout between middleweights Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus ended in a no contest in the first round after an accidental clash of heads.

Holland dropped to the mat but continued fighting. Daukaus then ended the bout with a rear-naked choke submission. However, after the referee and officials conferred ringside, they ruled the fight a no contest, saying Holland was compromised by the head butt.

In other bouts, Niko Price defeated Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision in their welterweight contest, and Alexander Hernandez recorded a technical knockout of Mike Breeden in the first round in their lightweight bout.

REUTERS