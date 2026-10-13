Samoa’s Theo McFarland welcomes ‘massive’ arrival of ex-All Blacks for World Cup run-in

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Theo McFarland on the ball for La Rochelle in the French Top 14 rugby match against ASM Clermont Auvergne on Oct 3. He scored a try in the 38-13 win.

PARIS – Experienced Samoa forward Theo McFarland said on Oct 13 that the addition of former New Zealand players in Shaun Stevenson, Akira Ioane and Josh Ioane will have a “massive” impact on the Pacific Islanders as they prepare for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks trio are benefiting from a World Rugby law change to represent a second nation, in time for the tournament starting in Australia next October, with Samoa having failed to reach the quarter-finals since 1995.

Full-back Stevenson, No. Akira Ioane and unrelated fly-half Josh Ioane are expected to make their debuts during November’s Nations Cup campaign which includes Tests against Zimbabwe, Portugal and Spain.

“I think it’s massive, especially with the World Cup around the corner,” La Rochelle’s McFarland told AFP.

“They’re quality players.

“I think the main thing is just getting to have cohesion.

“You can have all the talent, but I think the main thing for us is to play a bit more games with them and build ourselves leading into the World Cup,” added McFarland, who turns 31 on Oct 16.

The recent additions have offered Samoan rugby some respite during ongoing off-field issues.

During the summer a new rugby union was launched in the country of 205,000 people due to an impasse between the current Lakapi Samoa body and the national government.

“I don’t really know what’s going on,” 24-time Test player McFarland said.

“As a player, I feel like that’s out of my control. My job is just to be ready for whenever I get the call and play the game of rugby to the best of my ability representing Samoa.

“That’s my thought process on it,” the former Samoa basketball international added.

Out of comfort zone

This season, McFarland, who can cover lock and across the back row, moved to the French club on the Atlantic coast coached by ex-Ireland fly-half Ronan O’Gara after five seasons with Saracens in England.

He has played three of La Rochelle’s six games so far this campaign, crossing for a try against Clermont on Oct 3.

La Rochelle are fourth in the Top 14 table after four wins from six, including an impressive away win over Lyon on Oct 10.

“I felt like it was the right moment to get out of my comfort zone and experience something new,” he said.

“La Rochelle got in touch with me and it just felt like it was the right club to come to after speaking with O’Gara.

“I felt it was the right option to come here and develop more as a player.”

McFarland has adapted quickly to life in France, learning enough of the language to order coffees in the port town on his days off.

“It just feels like I’m back at home, back in Samoa,” McFarland said.

“With the sun, it’s a nice day, you get up in the morning and you’re ready to seize the day. All of that adds up really.”

This weekend, McFarland’s side launch their bid for a third Champions Cup trophy, having won the trophy in 2022 and 2023, as they host the Johannesburg-based Lions.

“These are the sort of games that you get hyped up for,” he said.

“There’s a lot of confidence going into this week’s first round. We’re definitely looking forward to the challenge.” AFP