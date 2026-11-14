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Sammons to step down as Zimbabwe's head coach after UAE tour

Nov 14 - Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons will step down from his role following the current second test against Afghanistan in Sharjah, Zimbabwe Cricket said on Saturday.

Sammons tendered his resignation, citing a desire to return home to South Africa and spend more time with his family.

Appointed in June 2024, Sammons guided Zimbabwe to their best-ever finish at a Men's T20 World Cup, reaching the Super Eight stage at the 2026 tournament.

"I must thank the Zimbabwe Cricket Board for allowing me the opportunity to work with this team, as well as everyone within Zimbabwe cricket," Sammons said in a statement.

"However, it is important for me to now move back home to allow more time with my family." REUTERS