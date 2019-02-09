Salvador gives Noh a 'double'

Jockey Noh Senari clenched his fist and grinned cheekily when Salvador, his mount in Race 2 at Kranji yesterday, beat them all over the 1,200m trip.

There was no holding back his delight. And why not? He had won the last race on Wednesday evening and here he was winning on his first ride yesterday.

But, even if it wasn't a "race to race double", the clenched fist was in order.

You see, Noh had won a difficult race on a horse which wasn't 100 per cent ready - even if he had trialled well coming into the contest.

Indeed, Salvador was unsighted in the early part of the Open Maiden sprint.

Orient Express, Make U Famous, Lucky Enough and Well Deserved went like crazy as they disputed the lead.

The four front-runners were still going hell for leather when Noh peeled Salvador wide for clear running. Given a few whacks, Salvador lengthened strides and gobbled up the leading pack with relish.

So smooth were his strides that at the 150m mark, it was evident that his momentum would carry him home.

So Noh did the steering and Salvador did the rest.

At the post, they were 3/4 lengths in front of Wind Trail who, in turn was almost two lengths ahead of Well Deserved, who ran third.

A four-year-old who had run some pretty decent races in Australia, where he finished second on three occasions, Salvador could be one of the better horses in trainer Steven Burridge's yard this season.

Noh would miss out on a race-day double when My Friends, his mount in Race 4, was soundly beaten into second spot by Sacred Don who, incidentally, was The New Paper's Best Bet of the Day.

Noh looked like he had it all sewn up when My Friends hit the front 200m out. But he had no answer to Sacred Don, who powered home under the vigorous riding of Benny Woodworth.

But while Salvador came from behind to claim victory in Race 2, and Sacred Don charged home over the concluding stages to get the goodies, Super Dynasty's win in Race 3 was an exhibition of a perfect front-running race.

Clearing the chute cleanly, Vlad Duric brought the grey Super Dynasty to the front soon after and it was "game over". Indeed, had he looked back when they were 300m from home, he would have seen panic on the faces of the chasing pack.

So, full marks to Duric for his jockeyship and Lee Freedman, who provided the champion rider with the best possible horse to do the job.

Winless for 10 months, Super Dynasty came into the contest on the back of a terrific last-start performance when second in a tight finish to Gentlemen Agreement on Jan 25.

This was to be just his third attempt over the mile and astute punters reckoned the extra distance would make the winning difference. However, as Freedman revealed later in his post-race comments, it was the removal of the blinkers which did the trick.

"We took the blinkers off," said the champion trainer. "And that made the difference."

Duric agreed that it helped but added: "He wanted the distance. I'd say this horse has got ability."

So, there you have it. Mark down Super Dynasty as a horse to follow. With his super speed, he'll have you cheering from go to whoa.