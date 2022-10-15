Salute to California Spangle

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 Inspiring City put together several strong efforts last season. In excellent order, this race shapes as his to lose.

1 Lean Hero caught the eye with a strong third at his final appearance last term. He is the other standout chance for trainer David Hayes.

2 Island Golden looks well and has claims on debut.

6 Young Sparkle did well to finish third in both starts last season. He could be third-time lucky.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

9 Mister Monte is expected to roll forward. The rise in trip looks a plus and he should be able to find a soft lead from the inside draw.

1 Murray's Partners gets down to Class 5. He has been consistent, enough to warrant consideration.

2 Star Of Glory missed narrowly first-up. He is well weighted with rookie Angus Chung's 10lb (4.54kg) claim.

8 Loyal Ambition is improving each and every outing. Keep safe.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Lucky With You is an emerging talent. He did well first-up to score down the straight and he should be even better going around a bend. The clear top selection.

2 Ima Single Man gets a handy 10lb taken off his back. He is a solid chance.

3 Fantastic Way finished third first-up. He still has a number of rating points in hand.

6 Rock Ya Heart is better than his form suggests, especially as he boasts a win over Oriental Watch Sha Tin Trophy favourite California Spangle. Keep safe.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

8 Generous Friend appears to be doing everything right ahead of his debut. He is very well bred and he caught the eye down the straight in his trial.

1 Big Me is chasing back-to-back wins. He did well first-up but will have to carry more weight.

5 Amazing Rocky should fly out and press for the lead with Zac Purton up.

3 Dashing Triumph has done a stack of work. He looks ready to roll first-up for trainer Peter Ho.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

9 Baebae Tsoi won well first-up. He shapes as an excellent chance again. He should find the front from an ideal draw and will take plenty of catching.

5 Star Contact is chasing back-to-back wins. He is racing well and any improvement holds him in good stead.

4 Sweet Diamond mixes his form but has claims.

7 Stunning Impact is consistent and should give this race a shake.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

11 Hit The Shot appears to have acclimatised. He did well first-up and looks capable of taking another step forward. He arrived in Hong Kong as a high-class import.

6 Entrusted missed narrowly on resumption at 41-1. He will relish stepping up in trip following that effort.

10 Looking Cool has drawn well and appears to still have a number of rating points in hand.

7 Intrepid Winner has a powerful finish on his day.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

12 Speed Fay Fay makes the stable switch. Having always performed consistently, he is dangerous from a mark of 49. He commands respect with the strong booking of Silvestre de Sousa.

2 Universal Horizon should improve with that first-up run under his belt.

1 Sweet Encounter is chasing back-to-back wins after his impressive debut. Gate 14 makes it hard, but expect him to be thereabouts.

7 Blissful Star is unlucky not to already be a winner. He gets his chance once more.

RACE 8 (1,600M) GROUP 2 ORIENTAL WATCH SHA TIN TROPHY

3 California Spangle is the likely favourite and he may just prove too strong. Super talented, expect him to set a merry chase.

14 Turin Redsun appeals in what appears to be favourable conditions. He gets in light and he is making very rapid progress. His run two starts ago at Group 3 level was exceptional.

7 Panfield has trialled well and looks wound up.

4 Tourbillon Diamond is nothing short of consistent. He will be thereabouts.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

6 Cobhfield returns first-up this season following surgery for colic. He moved well in his trial and appears ready for his comeback. Take a chance on him, he has done enough to score.

3 Tuchel is tracking towards the Four-Year-Old Classic Series. He has drawn well and gets his chance again over a suitable trip.

1 Captain Win is reliable. He rarely runs poorly and gets his opportunity.

8 A Pal caught the eye at the tail of the field last start. He can improve.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

2 Packing Treadmill is a serious talent with three wins from five starts. Purton has done a stack of trackwork with this guy ahead of his return. He has trialled well and looks wound up to score.

1 Super Fortune has the class on his day. Keep him safe.

8 Good Buddy is chasing back-to-back wins. It seems like he is holding his condition.

5 Bundle Of Charm is talent on the rise and his first-up effort deserves forgiveness. He can bounce back.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club