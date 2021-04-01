Sale of stake in New Zealand Rugby to proceed

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief executive Mark Robinson expressed confidence on Tuesday that a "transformational" private equity deal would proceed, despite reservations expressed by top All Blacks.

The cash-strapped governing body has confirmed it is in talks with a private equity investor, raising concerns about the All Blacks' name being sold to the highest bidder.

Robinson said it would deliver a much-needed boost to NZR's finances, which were already in a parlous state before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"We do believe it is truly a transformational opportunity for all of the game," he said. "We believe the game needs to change and we have a strong leadership role to play in providing opportunities for that to happen."

Details of the proposed deal have not been publicly released but reports in the local media say NZR is in talks with American private equity firm Silver Lake.

It would reportedly involve the investment fund paying NZ$465 million (S$438.4 million) for a 15 per cent stake of NZR's commercial rights and negotiating merchandise and broadcast deals worldwide.

The focus of the deal is the All Blacks, three-time world champions with a win rate of almost 80 per cent and are globally recognised for their style of play and famed haka pre-match challenge.

But senior All Blacks have raised concerns about the proposal's potential impact on rugby in the country.

The New Zealand Herald reported last month that the New Zealand Rugby Players Association's approval was needed for the deal to go ahead but the body had threatened to exercise its veto.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was among those who signed a letter to NZR opposing the deal.

Robinson acknowledged a letter had been received in January but said the discussion had progressed since then.

"It's been two months - we're sharing more and more information and more and more information is coming to hand," he added.

"I've had the opportunity to speak to some senior All Blacks and they remain open-minded to what is being proposed at this stage."

NZR is expected to vote on the proposal at its annual general meeting this month.

Rugby has proved an attractive investment opportunity for private equity, with CVC Capital Partners last month paying £365 million (S$676.6 million) for a 14 per cent stake in Europe's Six Nations tournament.

