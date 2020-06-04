Salazar dope ban appeal to be heard by CAS

LAUSANNE • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has said it will hear disgraced track coach Alberto Salazar's appeal to overturn his four-year doping suspension in November.

Cuba-born American Salazar, who coached some of the world's top distance runners including British Olympic and world champion Mo Farah, was banned by the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) last October for "orchestrating and facilitating" doping as head coach of the now-defunct Nike Oregon Project (NOP).

The CAS, which is the world's highest sports court, said on Tuesday it would hear appeals from Salazar and NOP endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown from Nov 8 to 16.

Dr Brown, who served as a physician for numerous athletes in the training programme, was also banned by Usada for four years.

Nike has previously said it would support Salazar's bid to clear his name, and would pay his and Dr Brown's legal fees.

No NOP runner has ever been directly implicated by Usada.

Separately, the appeal by Russia's anti-doping agency (Rusada) against a four-year doping ban from international sport will also be heard in November after the initial hearing, originally scheduled for next month, was pushed back.

The Nov 2-5 hearing will be held closed doors at an unconfirmed location, despite the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) insistence it be made public.

The ban was handed to Russia last December by Wada, who ruled that Rusada had given it manipulated laboratory data.

Should the ruling be confirmed, the country will miss out on the Tokyo Olympic Games, which have been postponed to next year, the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There is, however, nothing to stop Russian athletes from taking part in those competitions, except that they will need to compete under a neutral flag and with no national anthem played.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS