Salazar denies abusing athletes

LOS ANGELES • Disgraced running coach Alberto Salazar has denied subjecting former members of his now defunct Nike Oregon Project to abuse or gender discrimination but admitted to using "callous" language against athletes in the elite running programme.

The 61-year-old, who was banned for four years last month for a range of doping offences, has faced stinging criticism from several former runners under his charge for his controversial training methods.

Last week, former American athlete Mary Cain claimed she had suffered physical and mental abuse as a result of his demanding regimen.

The high school prodigy, who was tipped for middle-distance greatness but failed to live up to expectations, said she had suffered bone disease, entertained suicidal thoughts and started cutting herself as life in Salazar's training group took its toll.

In an op-ed in the New York Times, the 23-year-old detailed how she had faced pressure to become "thinner and thinner and thinner", eventually causing her to stop menstruating for three years.

Former Olympian Amy Begley also claimed that Salazar barred her from the training group in 2011, complaining she was "too fat" and "had the biggest butt on the starting line".

But in a statement to The Oregonian daily on Tuesday night, the Cuba-born American refuted allegations of mistreatment, although he conceded that he could have been harsh in trying to push his former athletes to perform at their optimum level.

"On occasion, I may have made comments that were insensitive over the course of years of helping my athletes through hard training," he said. "If any athlete was hurt by any comments that I have made, such an effect was entirely unintended, and I am sorry.

"I do dispute, however, the notion that any athlete suffered any abuse or gender discrimination while running for the Oregon Project."

Salazar also insisted his emphasis over how heavy an athlete should weigh was related to "attaining peak performance while maintaining an overall good well-being". "That's part of elite sport," he said. "Maybe that needs to change. Indeed, I have always treated men and women similarly in this regard.

"To treat my female athletes differently I believe would not be in their personal interests or in the interests of promoting their best athletic performance."

Last month, Nike shuttered the Oregon Project in the wake of Salazar's ban, although they have vowed to support his appeal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed the hearing is "unlikely to take place before March 2020".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE