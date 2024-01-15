Salah rescues point for Egypt with late penalty against Mozambique

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group B - Egypt v Mozambique - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 14, 2024 Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group B - Egypt v Mozambique - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 14, 2024 Mozambique's Edmilson Dove in action with Egypt's Mohamed Salah REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Egyptians watch Egypt's soccer team player Mohamed Salah on a screen at a cafe in Cairo, Egypt, after Mozambique scores their first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations soccer match between Egypt and Mozambique, January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group B - Egypt v Mozambique - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 14, 2024 Egypt's Hamdi Fathi in action with Mozambique's Guima REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group B - Egypt v Mozambique - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 14, 2024 Mozambique's Witi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
34 sec ago

ABIDJAN -Mohamed Salah scored a 97th-minute penalty to spare the blushes of Egypt as they rescued a 2-2 draw against Mozambique and denied their opponents a first ever Africa Cup of Nations win in a Group B clash at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Sunday.

Salah's spot-kick went in off the post after Mozambique defender Domingos Macandza committed a foul in the box. The penalty was awarded following a Video Assistant Referee check.

Egypt made a fast start in Abidjan thanks to a goal inside two minutes from Mostafa Mohamed, but Mozambique made them pay for spurned opportunities by scoring twice in three second-half minutes through Witi and substitute Clesio Bauque.

But they were denied a first victory at the Cup of Nations in their 13th game as Salah kept his nerve.

"It's heartbreaking to not win like that but it will only make us stronger. We are not thinking small, we are thinking big," Mozambique midfielder Guima said.

Egypt now look ahead to a second pool fixture against Ghana on Thursday, while Mozambique meet Cape Verde on Friday.

There will be a huge sigh of relief in the Pharaohs camp following a game they largely dominated, but allowed Mozambique back into the contest in the second half.

Egypt went ahead when Salah had an uncharacteristically poor effort at goal, but as the ball fell to Mostafa Mohamed, he fired into the bottom corner of the net from 15 yards.

Egypt kept pushing for a second and Trezeguet's low shot from 18 yards struck the outside of the post, but Mozambique were almost level when Pharoahs defender Mohamed Hamdi miscued a clearance that looped towards his own net and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shennawy pulled off brilliant diving stop.

Mozambique did find their equaliser against the run of play on 55 minutes when Witi rose unmarked from Macandza’s cross and guided a powerful header past El Shennawy.

They then turned the game on its head with a second three minutes later as they cut Egypt apart down the middle.

Guima fed a rampaging Clesio and the midfielder evaded a wild tackle by Ahmed Hegazi for a clear run on goal and he provided a composed finish.

Egypt came close to an equaliser when Hamdi Fathi's clever flick looped onto the post and away, before they won the penalty that denied Mozambique one of the greatest shocks in Cup of Nations history. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top