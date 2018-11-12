Saints 7s attracts 34 schools

A Bukit Batok Secondary School rugby player trying to stop a St Andrew's Secondary School opponent in a Saints 7s match at St Andrew's Junior College yesterday. St Andrew's won the match 38-0. The Saints 7s is an annual competition held over the weekend and is organised by St Andrew's Secondary School. Launched in 2009, it was designed to promote schoolboy rugby by giving schools in Singapore more opportunities to play sevens rugby. A total of 34 local and foreign schools took part in the 10th edition this year.